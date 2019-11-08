$691,600 2YO Matron Stakes held

Standardbred Canada reports that a talented group of two-year-olds was in the spotlight Thursday evening at Dover Downs, as the oval hosted a quartet of Matron Stake Finals for the freshman set.

Next Level Stuff kicked off the proceedings with a 1:53.2 triumph in the $147,600 final – a non-wagering tilt held prior to the pari-mutuel program – for the tandem of driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Jim Campbell.

Tetrick hustled Next Level Stuff to the lead from Post 4 and together they led the field through fractions of :27.2, :56.1 and 1:25.1 before using a :28.1 closing quarter to seal the deal. It was 2-1/2 lengths in arrears to runner-up Queen Of The Hill. Luv U Bye Click took home the show dough and Rebecca Clark, who was distanced after an early break, rounded out the four-filly affair.

Runthetable Stables of Montvale, NJ bred and own the daughter of Sebastian K-Nantab who improved her freshman record to six wins from 10 trips to the track. The clocking was a new lifetime mark for the career winner of $158,075.

