$720,000 Metro Pace eliminations

MILTON, September 19, 2020 - The field for the $720,000 Metro Pace is set following a pair of $40,000 harness racing eliminations on Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

Highlandbeachsbest came through with a 14-1 upset score in the first of two six-horse eliminations for the Metro.

Driven by Trevor Henry, Highlandbeachsbest shot out to the early lead and hung up a :27.1 opening-quarter. Bettor Sun circled to the top before the half, reaching that station in :56.

The third-quarter saw Twin B Fighter come first up, which allowed the 3/5 favourite Pirate Hanover and Doug McNair to follow in a perfect second-over spot. After the leader reached three-quarters in 1:24.3, Pirate Hanover tipped off cover, but made a nasty break, dropping to his knees, but luckily staying up thanks to some great work by driver McNair and athleticism by the rookie pacer.

With the favourite out of the mix, Highlandbeachsbest shot through to a 1:51.4 victory. No Better Joy had good pace on the end to finish second by a length and a half. Bettor Sun, Exploit and Twin B Fighter completed the top-five.

Trained by Amanda Fine, Highlandbeachsbest picks up his second win in eight starts, having recently broke his maiden two starts back in an overnight at Mohawk Park. The Somebeachsomewhere colt is owned by breeder Highland Thoroughbred FRM and Marty Fine.

The victory vaults Highlandbeachsbest, who paid $31 to win, up to $49,686 in earnings.

Highlandbeachsbest

Abuckabett Hanover extended his win streak to four in a row with a confident 1:51 score in the second elimination for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Tony Alagna. The son of Betting Line made a second-quarter move to the top, pacing by the half in a sensible :57 before pacing a :54 back-half, capped off by a :26.1 final-quarter.

Lawless Shadow was the early leader and finished a length back of the winner in second. Bayfield Beach was third, while Control Heaven and Ucanttouchthisrounded out the top-five.

A $160,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase, Abuckabett Hanover is now four for six with $165,234 earned for owners Barbera Stable, Jablonsky Held Stable, Joe Deguara and Alagna And Inthegym. The rookie pacer is now three for three in Grand Circuit action at Mohawk Park, including a career-best 1:50.3 victory in last week's Champlain.

Abuckabett Hanover returned $2.30 to win.

Abuckabett Hanover

$720,000 Metro Pace Final

1 Ucanttouchthis

2 Exploit

3 Abuckabett Hanover

4 Highlandbeachsbest

5 Bayfield Beach

6 No Better Joy

7 Twin B Fighter

8 Lawless Shadow

9 Bettor Sun

10 Control Heaven

AE: Pirate Hanover