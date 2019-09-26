Day At The Track

$90,299 Keystone Classic at the Meadows

10:10 AM 26 Sep 2019 NZST
Askmelater Hanover, harness racing Stickler Hanover, harness racing
Askmelater Hanover and driver Dave Palone
Chris Gooden photo
Stickler Hanover and driver Brady Brown
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 25, 2019 -- Askmelater Hanover rolled to the front and easily turned back the late challenge of Saxon to score in 1:55.2, the fastest harness racing division in Wednesday's $90,299 Keystone Classic at The Meadows. The event for freshman colt and gelding trotters was contested over three divisions, with Stickler Hanover and Patriarch Hanover taking the other splits.

Saxon stalked Askmelater Hanover from the pocket and moved wide for the stretch drive. But the Explosive Matter-A Youre Adorable gelding had plenty in the tank and downed Saxon by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:55.2, with Rock Party third.

"He had the horse he needed to beat on his back," Palone said, "so I just wanted to stay on the gas around the last turn a little bit and not turn it into a complete sprint. He picked me up like a horse is supposed to. When I kicked the plugs out, he trotted back off."

Julie Miller trains Askmelater Hanover for Scott Woogen and Brenda Messenger.

A son of Explosive Matter-Secret Credit, Stickler Hanover scored on the front end in 1:57.1, quickest of his career. Brady Brown had been racing the youngster primarily from behind but changed his strategy for the Keystone Classic.

"The way the race looked, I figured if I could get to the front and control everything, I didn't think they'd beat him," Brown said. "At the three-quarter pole, I kicked out the ear plugs and chirped at him once, and he kept right on trotting."

Virginia Schoeffel, Kathy Schoeffel, Daniel Goehle and Michael Munn own Stickler Hanover.

Jim Pantaleano and trainer Ron Burke each enjoyed four wins on the 14-race card while Dave Palone fashioned a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday when the card features a pair of Keystone Classics -- a $92,499 stake for 2-year-old filly pacers and a $70,900 event for freshman colt and gelding pacers. On the wagering front, the program offers two carryovers -- $2,046.92 in the Pick 4 (races 3-6), $966.51 in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak, for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

