A Dream come true for Purdon

CHAMPION trainer Mark Purdon suggested he would have his ace mare Our Dream About Me fitter and ready to run the race of her life in tonight's Group One Ladyship Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle.



And Purdon wasn't kidding.



Despite finishing second to Tell Me Tales at this track last week, Our Dream About Me looked a lot sharper and ready to roll at the south-western Sydney track tonight as she quickly took the lead from barrier two then defied all efforts to run her down.



With Purdon himself in the sulky, Our Dream About Me dominated the best mares in Australasia to score a four-metre win in slashing 1:50.1, defeating the plucky Major Occasion ( Anthony Frisby ) with outsider Bridget Blue Chip (Lachie Manzelmann) a surprise third a half-head behind the runner-up.



Our Dream About Me has now earned almost $1.4m in career earnings and gave Purdon his first win in what has become one of the highlight races on the Miracle Mile program each year.



"She a special mare and it was a last minute decision to bring her here," explained Purdon after the race.



"She had to find some of her best form to warrant the trip and she did that so we're glad we decided to proceed with talking this race.



"She's done us proud and it was really an honour to win a race like this."



Nothing could be taken away from the six-year-old mare and although her rivals chased hard they were in a different trace to this outstanding daughter of super-sire Bettors Delight .