Always B Miki yearlings average $53,833

The progeny of Always B Miki broke records at the harness racing Brisbane APG sale!
Three of his progeny sold for an average of $53,833 with a top price of $77,500.
Congratulations to Lindsay and Mary Vagg who sold the top lot and to Goodtime Lodge for making the purchase.
- Victree Bette colt - $77,500 (record QLD price). Vendor: LJ Vagg & ME Vagg.
- Oh So Hippie colt - $60,000. Vendor: Wayne Comerford.
- Rockin Riches colt - $24,000. Vendor: Pinaroo Park.
Victree Bette is by Bettors Delight and has already produced the Group 1 winner Pinup Boy.
It is tremendous to see such results for a stallion we have a huge amount of faith in.
Be sure to check out the Always B Miki yearlings at the upcoming sales across Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks - don't miss out on securing one!
ALWAYS B MIKI'S SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- Leading first season sire at the 2019 US yearling sales (third overall behind only Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous)
- Leading sire at the 2020 Brisbane APG yearling sale
- Second leading sire at the 2019 NZB Auckland All Age Sale behind Art Major (3+ weanlings)