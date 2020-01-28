Always B Miki yearlings average $53,833

The progeny of Always B Miki broke records at the harness racing Brisbane APG sale!

Three of his progeny sold for an average of $53,833 with a top price of $77,500.

Congratulations to Lindsay and Mary Vagg who sold the top lot and to Goodtime Lodge for making the purchase.

Victree Bette colt - $77,500 (record QLD price). Vendor: LJ Vagg & ME Vagg.

Oh So Hippie colt - $60,000. Vendor: Wayne Comerford.

Rockin Riches colt - $24,000. Vendor: Pinaroo Park.

Victree Bette is by Bettors Delight and has already produced the Group 1 winner Pinup Boy.

It is tremendous to see such results for a stallion we have a huge amount of faith in.



Be sure to check out the Always B Miki yearlings at the upcoming sales across Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks - don't miss out on securing one!

ALWAYS B MIKI'S SALE HIGHLIGHTS Leading first season sire at the 2019 US yearling sales (third overall behind only Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous)

Leading sire at the 2020 Brisbane APG yearling sale

Second leading sire at the 2019 NZB Auckland All Age Sale behind Art Major (3+ weanlings)