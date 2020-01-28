Day At The Track

Always B Miki yearlings average $53,833

07:39 PM 28 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Always B Miki
Always B Miki

The progeny of Always B Miki broke records at the harness racing Brisbane APG sale!

Three of his progeny sold for an average of $53,833 with a top price of $77,500.

Congratulations to Lindsay and Mary Vagg who sold the top lot and to Goodtime Lodge for making the purchase.

  • Victree Bette colt - $77,500 (record QLD price). Vendor: LJ Vagg & ME Vagg.
  • Oh So Hippie colt - $60,000. Vendor: Wayne Comerford.
  • Rockin Riches colt - $24,000. Vendor: Pinaroo Park.

Victree Bette is by Bettors Delight and has already produced the Group 1 winner Pinup Boy.

It is tremendous to see such results for a stallion we have a huge amount of faith in.

Be sure to check out the Always B Miki yearlings at the upcoming sales across Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks - don't miss out on securing one!

ALWAYS B MIKI'S SALE HIGHLIGHTS
  • Leading first season sire at the 2019 US yearling sales (third overall behind only Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous)
  • Leading sire at the 2020 Brisbane APG yearling sale
  • Second leading sire at the 2019 NZB Auckland All Age Sale behind Art Major (3+ weanlings)
 
The sale topper!
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Perlucky takes life mark in $20,000 trot
28-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Four wins for Marshall at Freehold
28-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Champions in Claim To Fame Series
28-Jan-2020 14:01 PM NZDT
Last call for Dan Patch Awards room reservations
28-Jan-2020 06:01 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway Season begins Wednesday
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Dante Jay inducted into California Hall of Fame
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Allerage Farm birth announcement
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News