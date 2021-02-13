"Artie" hits the road in a hurry

One telephone call sealed the deal between the key players associated with boom harness racing pacer Lochinvar Art - and within four hours, "Artie" was in the float and on the road.

When Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced a five-day Stage Four lockdown in response to the growing COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne, owner Kevin Gordon and trainer-driver David Moran leapt into action.

Overnight border closures were a certainty, but the pair quickly put together a new travel plan to allow Lochinvar Art to meet two major assignments in New South Wales - next weekend's Newcastle Mile, and, all going well, a start in the Miracle Mile at Menangle on March 6.

"David was initially going to travel from his Shepparton base up to the property of Luke McCarthy at Cobbitty early next week," Gordon explained.

"But we had to fast-track things with the lockdown coming into effect at 11.59pm," he said.

"We just wanted to get over the border into New South Wales to prevent any risk of missing those two races, so we couldn't spend too much time thinking about it."



A winning team: Proud owner Kevin Gordon and trainer David Moran with the champ Lochinvar Art

When Harnesslink spoke to Gordon mid-afternoon on Friday he said the arrangements were pushed forward "in a rush".

"David's on the road now and he has Lochinvar Art and Patsbeachstorm on board," he said.

"They've been able to book into a horse motel for the night which is a few hours on the way and then he hopes to get to Luke's place early in the afternoon on Saturday."

The Newcastle Mile is close to the heart of Gordon, his wife Leonie and family as it is their home track.

"I've always dreamt of having a horse in the feature race there," he said.

"It goes back quite a few years ago when I attended the Cup with well-known horseman Vic Frost - Vic raced Westburn Grant and got the money, in fact I think they may have won it on two occasions, and I suppose that's where the dream began."

Lochinvar Art posted his seventh Group One victory last weekend, further confirmation (if there needed to be any) that he is the best standardbred in Australasia.

The pacer blew away his rivals in the $500,000 Hunter Cup at Melton. That took his prize money to an incredible $1,368,456 courtesy of 28 wins from 50 starts.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura