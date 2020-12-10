"Aussie" can't wait to be back

You can't keep a good man down, as the saying goes, and that surely fits the bill as far as popular Kilmore harness racing identity Austin "Aussie" Mifsud goes.

The veteran trainer-driver was seriously injured in a racefall at a Charlton meeting seven weeks ago last Monday.

But despite still recuperating from his injuries, the trainer-driver is in good spirits and determined to get back to what he loves best.

"I ditched the wheelchair a week ago and this morning I walked into hospital to see my surgeon," Mifsud said.

"I'm doing my best and I'm pretty happy at where I'm at with my rehab - I'll be back at it as soon as I can," he said.

"I might need a seat belt maybe! But when it comes to race driving, I just love it."

Mifsud was taken to Bendigo hospital with broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries after he was flipped from the sulky and landed heavily on the track in the racing incident.

At that same meeting on October 19, talented youngster Ryan Sanderson was also injured when he was thrown out in the race following Mifsud's mishap. The teenager escaped serious injury and is now back driving.

Mifsud said while his ribs had all healed, the focus was now on his shoulder.

"They had to put in a plate when they were reconstructing it. They'll be taking x-rays to see where we are at," he said.

"I honestly didn't think the fall I had was as bad as it's turned out. My main concern was that I couldn't breathe because of a collapsed lung. Apart from that I thought I was okay.

"I was sitting in the ambulance when they were attending to young Ryan after he was injured. They thought he had a broken pelvis and I was telling them to leave me alone and attend to him.

"They flew him to Melbourne and thankfully he came out of it well in the end. He's only young and probably bounced a bit more than I did!"

Mifsud said he was confident he'd bounce back because he had been able to recover from a worse fall at home a while ago.

"I was badly smashed up and suffered a cracked spine, 16 bruised ribs and some other injuries. It was nasty," he said.

Aussie, pictured with son Willie, said he was lucky to have great family support during his recovery and rehab

Mifsud said during his fortnight in hospital at Bendigo he and his wife Julie were lucky to have his daughter Mary-Jane and her family who live on a property just outside Bendigo.

"Mary-Jane called in to check often and there were heaps of well-wishers. The Charlton president Joey Thompson and the head steward who was at the Charlton meeting Kylie Harrison regularly kept in contact asking about me. That was really nice," he said.

Mifsud, who has been involved in harness racing virtually all of his life, has not given the slightest thought of giving away driving.

"I've been licensed since I was 16, and before that I was probably sitting on my father's lap while he was jogging horses. There's eight of us in the family and we're all involved in the sport one way or another," he said.

"I'm hoping to return in the early new year. But I'll just have to wait and see. All I do now is the horses and everyone knows how much I enjoy driving my trotters. I'm really missing it. When you love doing something and suddenly it's taken away, it's very hard."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura