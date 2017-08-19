'BIG THREE' nominate for $1.8m Inter Dominion

Arguably Australasia’s three best pacers have nominated for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park, with connections of Lazarus, Hectorjayjay and Lennytheshark this week nominating for the $1.8M harness racing series.

Trained by the champion New Zealand combination of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, Lazarus was crowned Grand Circuit champion last season winning 12 races including the NZ and Victoria Cups. As reigning Grand Circuit Champion and with the retirement of 2016 winner Smolda, Lazarus will be ranked number one when rankings are released by RWWA’s Chief Handicapper Warren Wishart.

The Purdon/Rasmussen stable have also nominated former boom pacer Have Faith In Me.

Hectorjayjay, who won the last Grand Circuit race of the season in the Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship at Albion Park in July, was favourite throughout the 2016 series, convincingly winning three heats before running second in the Grand Final to the Mark Purdon trained and driven Smolda.

Lennytheshark dominated the 2015 Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park, before being withdrawn on the eve of the 2016 Inter Dominion Grand Final.

Interestingly, Lazarus is part-owned by the owners of the two previous Inter Dominion winners, in Phillip and Glenys Kennard (Smolda) and Kevin Riseley (Lennytheshark).

From the locals, Kim Prentice has nominated the Retravision Golden Nugget and 4YO Vicbred Final Winner, Soho Tribeca as well as highly talented, but injury plagued The Odd Lover.

Nominations for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion close with the offices of Racing and Wagering Western Australia by 4pm (WST) Friday, 8 September 2017. Conditions and nomination forms can be downloaded at www.perthinterdominion.com.au.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion will commence with the first set of heats on Friday 24 November, before travelling to Bunbury for the second set of heats on Tuesday 28 November. The third set of heats returns to Gloucester Park on Friday 1 December and the $1.1M Grand Final will conducted on Friday 8 December.

For further information regarding the series visit www.perthinterdominion.com.au.

by Gloucester Park