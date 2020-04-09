"Bad Boy" turns the corner

If ever someone deserves success, it's third generation Victorian harness racing trainer Janet Exell.

Exell, from the Western District, admits that talented square gaiter Show Me The Moola ( Allawart Ray -Chantivari (Chandon) has more than tested her patience at times.

"He certainly takes the cake as the slowest one to get it-he just doesn't learn the lesson at all. And on top of that, he can't relax and won't do things at a steady pace," she said.

"There's no doubt he was the dumbest I've ever broken in. I just spent so much time with him. I have had advice and some wisdom from two great horsemen in David Drury and Ray Holberton. They have been super."

But for all her perseverance, Exell is now reaping the rewards with Show Me The Moola (known around the stables as The Bad Boy). The five-year-old has won two of his past four starts, his latest at Terang on Tuesday night.

Driven for the first time by young Jason Ainsworth, the gelding stepped away from the tapes in good fashion and was never headed to take out the $7000 Greavesy's Fruit and Veg Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres.

"They did really well because they had to withstand a bit of pressure in the race. Jason didn't put a foot wrong because I know how difficult the horse can be to drive at times," Exell said.

"I purposely steer clear of putting him in mobile barrier races because they just fire him up too much. He just can't relax and I can say that first-hand. Just from training him there's no flabby arms on me - I'd challenge anyone to an arm wrestle!" she laughed.

"He's always been so anxious and fractious, but he's getting better so maybe we are starting to win the battle. I've changed a few things so hopefully we're on the right track."

Exell is based at Balmoral, a small township halfway between Horsham and Hamilton, with her husband David. She said while her husband was a "horse person", he didn't come from a harness racing background.

"He's right into quarter horses, but he's always ready to give me a hand," she said.

"We have a small property with a 600-metre track. I usually take our horses into Hamilton for fastwork. There's a team of five in training at present and three of them are trotters which I really do prefer.

"I learnt how to do the shoeing part off my dad. I've been doing it most of the time, particularly since he passed away three years ago, but now David has taken over."

Exell, who bred, owns and trains Show Me The Moola, follows in the family footsteps of her late grandfather Arthur Exell and her father Ken.

"I still race in dad's colors, which he got registered when he was 16 years old back in 1949," Exell said.

In the same race that Show Me The Moola won at Terang, Kerryn Manning wore Exell's dad's all-green colors, finishing third with the stable's other runner, the appropriately-named chestnut mare Keepthedream.

Allawart Ray ( Speed Supreme -Bernies Love), the sire of Show Me the Moola, was raced by the Foreman family. He was a star Wimmera trotter back in the late 1990s, winning 19 races and over $67,000 in stakes and had victories at Moonee Valley as well as many country tracks such as Stawell, Maryborough, Charlton, Horsham and Bendigo.

