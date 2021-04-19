"Black type" night for the Andersons

There have been some significant milestones along the journey for passionate harness racing breeder-owners Bill and Anne Anderson, but even by their measure, a significant Saturday night “trifecta” gave them a weekend to remember.

Three Lauriston Bloodstock victories continued a remarkable success story of the breeding operation that has reset breeding mindsets and is rejuvenating standardbred bloodlines in Australia.

Seven-year-old former Victorian Rocknroll Icon ( Rocknroll Hanover – National Gallery ( Artsplace ) began the Andersons’ remarkable night, with a tough win (his 15th) at Brisbane’s Albion Park for trainer Donny Smith and junior reinsman Angus Garrard.

At the other end of the scale, an hour later at Geelong, youngster Irish Black Label ( Bettors Delight – Rosie OReilly ( Art Major ) was having her first start and captured the Flying Brick Cider 2yo Classic for trainer Emma Stewart and driver Kate Gath. Then rounding off the night at Geelong, Honolua Bay ( Somebeachsomewhere – National Gallery (Artsplace) looked sensational in taking out the Winning Post Bar and Restaurant Pace in track record time for David Aiken and James Herbertson.

Watch the replay of Irish Black Label winning click here!

Remarkably, all three winners were closely related and testament to the Anderson’s continuing breeding achievements.

“It was three starters for the night and three winners so that’s absolutely a night to remember,” Bill Anderson said.

“The only downside was that we always try to be there, especially when we have first starters, but last night we just couldn’t make it, which was a pity.”

The couple’s showpiece breeding property in Victoria’s Strathbogie Ranges is currently on the market, with expressions of interest for the 250-acre American style estate due to close at the end of the month.

“We have another inspection coming up, and Geelong is about two and a half hours away, so we had to be content with watching from the farm – but we were very excited, all the same!”

Irish Black Label is the first foal to race from Rosie OReilly, a daughter of New Zealand mare Limerick Star.



From little things big things grow: this youngster was all rugged up at the Lauriston Bloodstock farm—-she has since graduated to the racetrack, being Geelong winner Irish Black Label

“We bought Limerick Star’s sister National Gallery at the sales as a yearling, and we met the breeder then. When they retired Limerick Star ( Christian Cullen – Lils Dream) he asked if we would like to buy her – which we did,” Anderson.

“Both Limerick Star and National Gallery have been terrific mares, and have vindicated all the hard work Anne, in particular, puts into that side of our business.

“We’ll talk to Emma and Clayton, but at this stage we’re hoping Irish Black Label will go on to the gold (APG Gold Bullion) in May. We like to give our young ones five or six starts, then bring them back to the farm, which we will do with her, then hopefully she will be back for the Breeders Crown and the Vicbred 2yo racing,” Anderson said.

Limerick Star has left None Better ( Bettors Delight ), a winner of 30 races (he finished his racing career in the USA with $450,000 in stakes); Abouttime ( Art Major ) a winner of 10 races to date and $80,000 in stakes; and Rosie OReilly, who won four races, including a semi-final of the APG 2yo fillies.

National Gallery also has an impressive list of progeny, including RocknRoll Icon ( Rocknroll Hanover 15 wins, $157,000 in stakes); Mach Up (winner of eight races in Australia before being sold to the USA); and Honolua Bay ( Somebeachsomewhere , 9 wins).

Undoubtedly, the victory of Honolua Bay was the headline act of the weekend, smashing the Geelong track record as he continues his comeback from injury.

“David (Aiken) has done a terrific job with him in rehabilitating him from a serious suspensory injury. It’s been a case of work in the water walker and back to the farm multiple times for 15 or 16 months,” Anderson said.

“David was very happy with him and particularly the way he’s pulled up from Saturday night, and I don’t think he believes we’ve seen the best of him yet.

“We were also pleased to see Rocknroll Icon win at Albion Park, though. He was a really good horse for us, but the National Rating system wasn’t going to suit him down here.

“We sent him up to Donny Smith in Queensland and Donny’s had to work on a serious foot abscess but he’s now won three out of six with him since up there, which is really pleasing.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura