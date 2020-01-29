"Bolter" provides first group race success

Shepparton trainer David Farrar was a little surprised when huge odds of 60/1 were served up for his pacer The Kew Legend at one of Leeton Harness Racing Club's feature meetings of the season recently.

Farrar qualified the Bettors Delight -sired two-year-old for the $30,600 Group Three Southern Central Engineering Breeders Plate Final last Friday night and believed he wasn't without some chance.

"We didn't have a great deal of luck a fortnight earlier in a qualifying heat-we were out the back; there was a bit of interference and it was a stinking hot day," he said.

"The temperature was in the mid-40s and all-in-all, it wasn't ideal for a youngster making his debut. He did get dehydrated and then we couldn't get him to pee before the race."

The Kew Legend ran fifth to grab a spot in the big final, but Farrar said that very first trip did his horse "the world of good" in the end.

"It was an experience and he was better for it come the final. When Damo (driver Damian Wilson) was able to get the lead, I was very happy. The horse is a relaxed customer and has always shown a good attitude," Farrar said.

"Thankfully he dug deep over the final stages when another horse loomed up beside him. We just got there by a half neck, but it was great."

Farrar has captured some nice races in his career, including a Country Championship years ago at Moonee Valley, but group success has eluded him - until Friday night.

"I've competed in the Leeton event five times previously. I've gone up with a few horses owned by Noel Tyndall, from Nathalia, but the closest we ever got was fourth," he said.

"It was an excellent drive by Damo. He's a good driver, very under-rated in my opinion.

"While I've known him for a long time, I've only been using him for the past two years. He always comes to the trials for me-and it was at a trials night he convinced me the horse was worth a shot at Leeton."

Farrar started training when he was 18 years old, but took a break five years later.

"When the kids were growing up I decided to give the horses away. I was out for about 17 years, but now I've been back at it for the last 32 years, so it has been a long association," he said.

"It has sort of been like a big wheel. You just have to keep working at it and you will get rewarded for your efforts."

Farrar, who has been enjoying a great deal of success this season with his team, said The Kew Legend was now raced by the estate of former top sportsman Jack Carr.

Jack, who died a few months ago, played senior football for West Torrens in SA, and also represented the State in Shield cricket. He played with Sir Garfield (Garry) Sobers, considered cricket's greatest all-rounders, and won the Sir Donald Bradman medal on one occasion. He was also pretty handy with the golf clubs!

"I was lucky to have had horses with Jack over the last 17 years and I think there was only one that didn't win a race for us," Farrar said.

"The Kew Legend will have a quiet time for a bit before tackling the Bathurst Gold Crown heats and final in late March," he said.

"I've visited Bathurst previously, but we've never raced up there, so we're looking forward to it."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura