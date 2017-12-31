'Cashel' rocks in Big M feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Rock Of Cashel returned from a four-month layoff a week ago and raised a few eyebrows with his impressive harness racing win off a live-cover trip in 1:53.4. Saturday night at the Meadowlands, he proved that was no fluke.

The 7-year-old son of Majestic Son went a tougher journey this time around, but the result was the same as the Mark Harder trainee went parked for the final five-eighths of a mile and won for fun nonetheless in the featured $20,000 Preferred Handicap for trotters.

Rock Of Cashel was in no hurry early, sitting a five-hole trip as the classy Opulent Yankee was sailing along on the point at the half in :56.2 after rating his second fraction in :29.3.

Gradually making up ground while first-over, Rock Of Cashel reached the leader's wheel as they turned for home, and wore that foe down in determined fashion to record a three-quarter-length win over a fast-closing Cash Me Out in 1:54. Elysium Lindy was third.

As the odds-on public choice, Rock Of Cashel returned $3.40 to win for owners Joseph Jannuzzelli and Jeffery Ruch, and now has 26 wins in 146 lifetime starts.

A LITTLE MORE: Corey Callahan drove three winners on the card after guiding six to victory lane last Saturday. ... Jim Marohn Jr. won twice, giving him 12 straight programs with at least a driving double. ... The Pick 5 was not hit, resulting in a rare carryover. They'll be $28,786 in the hat for the next race card. ... The Pick 4 pool totaled $87,371, and resulted in a payoff of $1,549.70 for a 50-cent wager. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five did not result in a single-ticket winner, upping the carryover to $64,317. ... All-source wagering for the 14-race card was $2,710,217. ... Racing resumes at the Big M on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations