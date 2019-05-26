Day At The Track

'Captain' Callahan grabs four wins

04:30 PM 26 May 2019 NZST
None Bettor A takes the fifth race at the Meadowlands Saturday night in 1:48.4, giving driver Corey Callahan his first of four winners on the card.
Lisa photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - All Salute!

Saturday night at the Meadowlands belonged to Corey Callahan - aka 'The Captain' - as he drove four winners on the 13-race card.

Callahan's big night began in Race 5 with his most impressive performer, as None Bettor A - from the hot Jennifer Bongiorno barn - scored in a high-class conditioned pace in a sizzling 1:48.4. None Bettor A has now won four straight and returned $3.00 to his backers.

Another 1-2 chance would follow in the next race as Stonedust scored in a low-range conditioned pace in 1:51.1 before Callahan guided 1-5 shot McThriller to a dominant score in a mid-range conditioned pace in 1:49.4 in Race 9.

'The Captain' completed his all-chalk four-bagger in the 13th and final race of the night with Colonial Road in a race for pacers with a Trackmaster rating of 76.8 or less in 1:56.4 at odds of 5-2.

Callahan now has 42 winners at the current Big M meeting, good for fourth in the standings.

'THINKBIG' ROLLS: The classy Thinkbig Dreambig - who earned over $500,000 last year as a 3-year-old - went a third-over trip in a six-horse field and blew by his foes blazing a final quarter in :25.2 to take the featured Preferred for 4-year-old pacers.

The son of Bettor's Delight-Extreme Dream, who was driven by Scott Zeron and is trained by Nancy Johansson, stopped the clock in 1:50.2 and returned $3.40 to his fans as the odds-on choice in the wagering. On Duty was a half-length back in second with Rock Lights third.

A LITTLE MORE: Bongiorno's Albergo Hanover won Race 12 to give the trainer a double on the card. ... The 50-Cent Pick-4 pool reached six figures for a third straight time as a total of $104,786 was pushed through the windows. ... Chalk players had a good time as six winning post-time choices hit the winner's circle. ... All-source handle totaled $2,365,844. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

 

By Dave Little

Meadowlands Media Relations

