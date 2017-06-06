Day At The Track

"Class" prevails Monday

01:00 PM 06 Jun 2017 NZST
Class Six
Foto Won Photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi's Class Six ($23.80, Ross Wolfenden) was a 1:52 winner Monday at Harrington Raceway in the featured $16,000 Open Pace.

Trained by Ron Burke, it was the second win of the season for the 6-year-old Western Ideal gelding.

Class Six fought gamely first over versus pacesetting favorite Dancin Yankee before clearing at the top of the stretch for a powerful triumph. Arque Hanover closed ground late for second while McKenry was third.

The first round of $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund 3-year-old stakes will be held next Monday June 12. The pacing colts and geldings will be the first in action with the draw scheduled for June 6. Pacing fillies will start their first leg on June 13 with the trotters in action June 14.

The $100,000 finals will be held on July 27 on Governor's Day at the Delaware State Fair.

Matthew Sparacino

