'Cool Cat' Cremin has reason to be upbeat

Ace Brisbane harness racing driver John Cremin usually tends to keep it all low key...but at the moment he's, understandably, quite upbeat.

Cremin, a former Albion Park metropolitan premiership-winning reinsman, has formed an awesome partnership with boom two-year-old filly Pelosi ( American Ideal USA-For Dear Life (Life Sign USA).

Pelosi continued on her winning way at Newcastle on Saturday night with a sparkling victory in the Rock N Roll Heaven Alabar NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo fillies heat.

Starting a short priced $1.04 favorite, the Wayne Honan-bred and owned youngster, took control soon after the start and made it five wins (the last four in a row) from six starts.

Cruising through the first few quarters in 29.4 and 31 seconds, Cremin slipped the pacer into another gear over the final half, which was run in a brisk 56.1.

"She was entitled to dash home in good time as she did the first part of the event well within herself," Cremin said.

"I only let her quicken up at the 400-metre mark but didn't fully extend her and she just felt super. Credit must go to the runner up Shezlikeroyalty who popped off my back and was brave, although she was eight metres back."

Race Replay

Cremin was full of praise for trainer Anna Woodmansey, who is enjoying the ride of her life in the sport.

"Anna is doing a terrific job and the filly has been in peak condition ever since I first sat behind her in a few trials back in February," he said.

"I've been friends with her for a long time - probably since our teenage years.

"Over the years I've driven for Anna on and off, although I was pretty much her number one driver for about 12 months at one stage."

Pelosi will now head to the $25,000 semi-finals at Menangle next month with the big $125,000 final at that track on June 30.

Cremin, who flew down from Brisbane with his wife Tanya to drive at the Newcastle meeting, had two reasons to celebrate.

Their pacer Psychedelic (Rock N Roll Heaven-Pretty Inpink (Statute) won the Qualifying Pace at Albion Park - the 18th win of the six-year-old's career.

"We pulled over and watched it on our phone. The horse is owned by Tanya, so she was pretty excited. He's now won nearly $140,000," Cremin said.

The win saw what could perhaps be described as "musical chairs" between Cremin and well-known trainer, albeit sometimes-driver, Graham Dwyer.

Cremin is number one driver for Dwyer who prepares a big team.

"Graham decided to concentrate mainly on the training side of things and sort of only drives when he has to," Cremin said.

"When we were heading to Newcastle and looking for a driver for Psychedelic he got the first call, and jumped at it.

"I told him after the race that the drive didn't rate all that highly! But it was actually very good - we do have that sort of working-friendship relationship."

Cremin, who has been the senior farrier at the strong Grant Dixon stable for the past 15 years, said his success was due to help he was getting around him.

"My wife Tanya has been the mainstay for a long time, and just recently we had some Victorian friends in Nigel and Kim Ingram lending a hand. You always need that help going on in the background and it appreciatively lightens the load," he said.

After flying back home from Sydney on Sunday, Cremin managed to put his "backside on a chair for an hour or two" before heading off to a Redcliffe meeting where he had a big book of drives - including snagging a winner in the first in Gotta Moment (Gotta Go Cullect NZ-Fleeting Moment(Falcon Seelster) for, you guessed it, his mate Graham Dwyer

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura