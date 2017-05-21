Broadway Donna outlasts Dayson

Broadway Donna (7) gets the better of Dayson in the Graduate Series at the Meadowlands Saturday night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Broadway Donna outlasted Dayson after a stirring stretch duel to capture the first leg of the Graduate Series for harness racing 4-year-old trotters at the Meadowlands Saturday night.

The 6-5 favorite Dayson, who bled after failing one week ago in his Graduate prep, was sailing along on the lead with Lasix added as Broadway Donna inched closer racing on the rim after vacating the five hole just after the half. The pair were on even terms at the head of the stretch as Broadway Donna, a daughter of Donato Hanover , continued to wear down the leader before going on to a half-length win in 1:52.1. Tight Lines was third.

Broadway Donna, the 2016 Breeders Crown champion, returned $5.60 to win as the 9-5 second choice in the wagering with David Miller in the sulky for trainer Jim Campbell.

"That's what she's going to do for the rest of the year," said winning owner Jules Siegel (Fashion Farms).

'LYONS' ROARS: The betting public wasn't deterred by the fact that Lyons Snyder had gone off stride in both of his starts this year, and they were rewarded for their loyalty.

The 4-year-old son of Well Said was bet down to 4-5 and went right down the road in a $17,500 conditioned pace. The time for the mile was an eye-popping 1:48.3, which equaled the sport's seasonal best, which was established by Rock N' Roll World at Hoosier Park on May 12.

Lyons Snyder paid $3.80 to win for owners Jeff Snyder and Geoffrey Lyons Mound, trainer Jimmy Takter and driver Yannick Gingras.

A LITTLE MORE: Clear Vision gunned down Dealt A Winner nearing the wire to take the Preferred Pace in 1:49. ... Wagering was vigorous as all-source betting totaled $2,880,980. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIANT JACKPOT SUPER HIGH FIVE HIT AT BIG M

One lucky patron at the Meadowlands’ owned off-track wagering facility Winners at Bayonne walked off with a monster score in Saturday night’s fifth race.

That lucky bettor had the correct combination of 9-10-5-3-4 in the Big M’s 20 Cent Jackpot Super High Five and walked away with a payoff of $43,641.50. The race winner, Preparty, paid $10.40 to win.

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands