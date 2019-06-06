"Demon" wins 4th straight

HARRINGTON, Del. - Michael Casalino Jr. and Dylan Davis' Theresademoninme ($4.80, Jon Roberts) was a 1:56 winner in the featured $20,000 Open Trot Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

The 8-year-old Kadabra gelding notched his 4th straight harness racing win for co-owner/trainer Davis in front stepping fashion over long shot Machuca and Special Miss. In 148 career starts, "Demon" has banked more than $521,000.

Ross Wolfenden had three wins on the card.

Sean Bier and Art Stafford Jr. each had a driving double.