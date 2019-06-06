Day At The Track

"Demon" wins 4th straight

12:14 PM 06 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Theresademoninme,Harness racing
Theresademoninme
Fotowon photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - Michael Casalino Jr. and Dylan Davis' Theresademoninme ($4.80, Jon Roberts) was a 1:56 winner in the featured $20,000 Open Trot Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

The 8-year-old Kadabra gelding notched his 4th straight harness racing win for co-owner/trainer Davis in front stepping fashion over long shot Machuca and Special Miss. In 148 career starts, "Demon" has banked more than $521,000.

Ross Wolfenden had three wins on the card.

Sean Bier and Art Stafford Jr. each had a driving double.

 

Matthew Sparacino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

American Mercury grabs NYSS win
06-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
"Demon" wins 4th straight
06-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
Morning Shadow gets lightning lane win
06-Jun-2019 11:06 AM NZST
Goddess Ofgoodness wins co-feature
06-Jun-2019 11:06 AM NZST
Blacklight and Bring The Thunder victorious
06-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
John Desimone wins 4 at Monticello Raceway
06-Jun-2019 08:06 AM NZST
Buffalo Raceway has instituted a Whipping Rule
06-Jun-2019 06:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News