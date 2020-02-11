Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

02:30 PM 11 Feb 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Very smart Down Under pacer makes a winning debut in North America.

Jesse Duke N made his harness racing debut at The Meadowlands on Saturday night and it was a winning one. New Zealand born trainer Chris Ryder now trains the 5yo Gelding and had Dexter Dunn aboard for the win.

The down under duo paced the mile in 1:51.3 in the $16,000 pace. The son of Bettors Delight was lightly raced Down Under winning 8 races and over $450,000 in Stake Earnings. Most Significantly he was the winner of the Group 1 Young Guns Final and the Group 1 New Zealand Sire Stakes Final as a 2yo. Along with the Harness Jewels 3yo Emerald. He also placed at Group level on a further 9 occasions.

Jesse Duke N (Bettors Delight x Daisy Dundee) has a full brother entered in the 2020 New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling sales. Lot 102 a colt prepared by Woodland Stud, that will go under the hammer on the 17th February.

 

Yet another Down Under Mare impressing on the race track in North America.

Major Occasion A blitzed her rivals on Wednesday night at Dover Downs. The 6yo mare also had the extra Down Under factor, being trained by Nifty Norman and driven by Dexter Dunn.

Major Occasion A quickly put pay to fellow down under mare Ideal Lifestyle A at three quarters (1200m), where she extended by 4 ½ lengths to win in 1:49.4. Making her yet another Down Under mare to break 1.50 in the US.

She is yet to finish out of the money this season, having had four starts, recording two wins, a second and a third. The daughter of Art Major was the winner of 15 races and earned over $240,000 in stake earnings during her down under racing career. Being a winner at Group level and placed a further 5 times.

 

Monday 3rd February

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,700

Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,400

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Global Domination N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000

 

 

Tuesday 4th February

 

Pompano Park FL

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $4,500

 

The Meadows PA

Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,000

Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $11,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

 

 

Wednesday 5th February

 

Dover Downs DE

Flashazz N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $13,000

Anytime N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,000

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,500

Major Occasion A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $27,500

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Back On Board N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $2,500

 

Thursday 6th February

Dover Downs DE

Duplicated N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

 

Pompano Park FL

Idle Bones N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,500

 

 

Friday 7th February

 

Meadowlands NJ

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,250

 

The Meadows PA

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $40,000

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $22,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

 

 

Saturday 8th Febuary

Cal Expo CA

Dependlebury A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $3,400

 

Meadowlands NJ

Change Stride N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,500

Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:08.3 (5/8 Mile), Stake: $12,500

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Star Commander N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $27,000

Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $27,000

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $40,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better B Donna N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $26,000

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $21,000

 

 

Sunday 9th February

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000

 

Click here for previous weeks articles

 

By Carter Dalgety

