Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Very smart Down Under pacer makes a winning debut in North America.
Jesse Duke N made his harness racing debut at The Meadowlands on Saturday night and it was a winning one. New Zealand born trainer Chris Ryder now trains the 5yo Gelding and had Dexter Dunn aboard for the win.
The down under duo paced the mile in 1:51.3 in the $16,000 pace. The son of Bettors Delight was lightly raced Down Under winning 8 races and over $450,000 in Stake Earnings. Most Significantly he was the winner of the Group 1 Young Guns Final and the Group 1 New Zealand Sire Stakes Final as a 2yo. Along with the Harness Jewels 3yo Emerald. He also placed at Group level on a further 9 occasions.
Jesse Duke N (Bettors Delight x Daisy Dundee) has a full brother entered in the 2020 New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling sales. Lot 102 a colt prepared by Woodland Stud, that will go under the hammer on the 17th February.
Yet another Down Under Mare impressing on the race track in North America.
Major Occasion A blitzed her rivals on Wednesday night at Dover Downs. The 6yo mare also had the extra Down Under factor, being trained by Nifty Norman and driven by Dexter Dunn.
Major Occasion A quickly put pay to fellow down under mare Ideal Lifestyle A at three quarters (1200m), where she extended by 4 ½ lengths to win in 1:49.4. Making her yet another Down Under mare to break 1.50 in the US.
She is yet to finish out of the money this season, having had four starts, recording two wins, a second and a third. The daughter of Art Major was the winner of 15 races and earned over $240,000 in stake earnings during her down under racing career. Being a winner at Group level and placed a further 5 times.
Monday 3rd February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,700
Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,000
Northfield Park OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Global Domination N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000
Tuesday 4th February
Pompano Park FL
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $4,500
The Meadows PA
Strawb’s Chippie N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,000
Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $11,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
Wednesday 5th February
Dover Downs DE
Flashazz N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $13,000
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,000
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,500
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $27,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Back On Board N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $2,500
Thursday 6th February
Dover Downs DE
Duplicated N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
Pompano Park FL
Idle Bones N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,500
Friday 7th February
Meadowlands NJ
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $11,250
The Meadows PA
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,500
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $40,000
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $22,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000
Saturday 8th Febuary
Cal Expo CA
Dependlebury A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $3,400
Meadowlands NJ
Change Stride N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,500
Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:08.3 (5/8 Mile), Stake: $12,500
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Star Commander N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $27,000
Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $27,000
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $40,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better B Donna N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $26,000
Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $21,000
Sunday 9th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000
By Carter Dalgety