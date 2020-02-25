Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Mare creates history at the U.S. Harness Writers Association's Dan Patch Awards.

The New Zealand Bred and Australian raced mare Shartin N was crowned Pacer of the Year at the prestigious annual event. This astonishing achievement makes Shartin N the first ever Down Under racehorse to be named US Horse of the Year.

The daughter of Tintin In America had a simply faultless 2019 season winning 15 of her 19 races and earning a huge $982,177 in prize money.

A notable highlight of her racing season was in the Lady Liberty at The Meadowlands where she clocked a winning time of 1:46.4, making her the fastest pacing mare in history. A simply freakish harness racing horse that New Zealand and Australia can be very proud of. Especially her Canterbury breeder Grant Crabble. A remarkable achievement.



Shartin N and driver Tim Tetrick setting the world record with 1:46.4 mile --Lisa photo Shartin N and driver Tim Tetrick setting the world record with 1:46.4 mile --Lisa photo

Also doing Down Under Proud at the Awards was harness driver Dexter Dunn who was crowned Driver of the Year. This especially is an amazing achievement by Dunn, who only competed in his first full year of driving in the United Stakes in 2019.

Dunn dominated New Zealand’s driving premiership for a decade and took USA Harness by storm in his first full year of driving.

His 2019 season statistics were:

Starts: 2696

1 st : 461

2 nd : 347

3 rd : 350

Earnings: $12,077,367

Down Under Pacer doing a great job for US Connections.

Duplicated N ran a great winning mile on Thursday at Dover Downs, clocking a sharp time of 1:50.2 for driver Tim Tetrick and Trainer Jim King Jnr. He was too good for the Dexter Dunn driven California Crusin in the $13,000 Pace.

This son of Somebeachsomewhere has had a successful North American career holding a lifetime mark of 1:49.4 and so far recording 6 wins from 30 starts for $180,325 in stake earnings. He looks set to continue excelling throughout the 2020 racing season.

The 6yo previously raced Down Under in New Zealand and Australia. Notably winning 6 of his 10 Australian race starts before being exported to the United States.

Monday 17 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,700

Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,300

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $15,000

- Down Under Trifecta – 2 nd Bettors Fire N, 3 rd Don Domingo

Fcee N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,500

Star Commander N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $10,000

Tuesday 18 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Best Shot N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,500

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $24,000

Return To Sender N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $5,500

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

High Rolling A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 19 th February

Dover Downs DE

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500

Anytime N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Mach Up A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $8,000

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000

Thursday 20 th February

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000

Duplicated N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000

Blazen River N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,500

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,500

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,000

Friday 21 st February

Yonkers Raceway NY

Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $20,000

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $40,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Belfast N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,000

Saturday 22 nd February

Buffalo Raceway NY

Classic American N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,400

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 2:23.1 (1 ¼ Miles), Stake: $25,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Star Commander N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000

Luciano N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sweet N Fast N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,000

Sunday 23 rd February

Pompano Park FL

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $15,000