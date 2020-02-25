Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Mare creates history at the U.S. Harness Writers Association's Dan Patch Awards.
The New Zealand Bred and Australian raced mare Shartin N was crowned Pacer of the Year at the prestigious annual event. This astonishing achievement makes Shartin N the first ever Down Under racehorse to be named US Horse of the Year.
The daughter of Tintin In America had a simply faultless 2019 season winning 15 of her 19 races and earning a huge $982,177 in prize money.
A notable highlight of her racing season was in the Lady Liberty at The Meadowlands where she clocked a winning time of 1:46.4, making her the fastest pacing mare in history. A simply freakish harness racing horse that New Zealand and Australia can be very proud of. Especially her Canterbury breeder Grant Crabble. A remarkable achievement.
Shartin N and driver Tim Tetrick setting the world record with 1:46.4 mile --Lisa photo
Also doing Down Under Proud at the Awards was harness driver Dexter Dunn who was crowned Driver of the Year. This especially is an amazing achievement by Dunn, who only competed in his first full year of driving in the United Stakes in 2019.
Dunn dominated New Zealand’s driving premiership for a decade and took USA Harness by storm in his first full year of driving.
His 2019 season statistics were:
Starts: 2696
1 st : 461
2 nd : 347
3 rd : 350
Earnings: $12,077,367
Down Under Pacer doing a great job for US Connections.
Duplicated N ran a great winning mile on Thursday at Dover Downs, clocking a sharp time of 1:50.2 for driver Tim Tetrick and Trainer Jim King Jnr. He was too good for the Dexter Dunn driven California Crusin in the $13,000 Pace.
This son of Somebeachsomewhere has had a successful North American career holding a lifetime mark of 1:49.4 and so far recording 6 wins from 30 starts for $180,325 in stake earnings. He looks set to continue excelling throughout the 2020 racing season.
The 6yo previously raced Down Under in New Zealand and Australia. Notably winning 6 of his 10 Australian race starts before being exported to the United States.
Monday 17 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,700
Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,300
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $15,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2 nd Bettors Fire N, 3 rd Don Domingo
Fcee N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,500
Star Commander N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $10,000
Tuesday 18 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Best Shot N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,500
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $24,000
Return To Sender N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $5,500
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
High Rolling A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 19 th February
Dover Downs DE
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Mach Up A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $8,000
Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000
Thursday 20 th February
Dover Downs DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $17,000
Duplicated N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000
Blazen River N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $7,500
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,500
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,000
Friday 21 st February
Yonkers Raceway NY
Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $20,000
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $40,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Belfast N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $15,000
Saturday 22 nd February
Buffalo Raceway NY
Classic American N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $6,400
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ultimate Flyer N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $25,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 2:23.1 (1 ¼ Miles), Stake: $25,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Star Commander N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $17,000
Luciano N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $22,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sweet N Fast N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,000
Sunday 23 rd February
Pompano Park FL
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $15,000
By Carter Dalgety