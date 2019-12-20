"Fast Ten Concept" off to a positive start

So the first "Fast Ten harness racing" meeting has been run.

Despite a stiff wind blowing across Addington Raceway it was quick and engaging and importantly it was also achievable logistically

And that, in a nutshell, is why it should be supported.

In a time where nearly every sporting body is attempting to revolutionize their sport for wider appeal harness racing, at least in New Zealand, has been sadly lacking in the ideas department. "Fast ten racing" or a concept like it would seem a realistic and commonsense first step towards a better on-course product and that's something that's been long overdue.

It's vitally important that the NZTAB continue to support the concept. A compact race-card doesn't have to mean a decline in betting turnover but it will take a step-change in how the NZTAB currently works when on course. The amount of on course education from the NZTAB for the new punter and average racegoer is absurdly lacking and needs to be addressed in full. I've NEVER seen a dedicated NZTAB representative on course going around the racecourse educating new punters on bet types, betting terminology or responsible gambling. I've NEVER seen the NZTAB employ interactive betting displays that could become a fixture of all New Zealand racetracks and drive customer engagement . I've NEVER heard of the NZTAB providing free spot bets or extended / better odds promotions for on-course patrons. It's not hard to do but sadly it's not being done.

A "fast ten" concept doesn't have to be the end of the traditional meeting either but it could provide an amount of clubs with a powerful tool to get more people through their gates and interested in their race-days.

Winter race cards would arguably be most appropriate for a condensed race card but the real opportunity for the concept I believe is supplementing the fast on-track action with "event" like options off it.

As an example,If a "fast ten racing" card is running at Addington, marry up a decent "fast 10" race card with activities off the track.

-Have the local "sip and paint" club run an event one night overlooking the track.

-If the circus is in town on a race night spend a little money and get a showcase of acrobats to put on a display between a couple of races.

-Set up a mini-sized netball court and have the TACTIX netball team play a quarter of netball against some youngsters from clubs around Christchurch

-Have the big screen play the "catch driver" concept with real time races shown on the infield.

-Have a charity that benefits from a gold coin donation collection each night too to increase goodwill and grow relationships with a wider community.

Embracing change in harness racing need not be all that difficult but it's going to take a welcoming attitude towards it and people that aren't afraid to go all out for a period of time to see if it can be done.

Well done to those that have supported and brought the concept forward this so far. I do hope it gets the support it deserves.

Ben Mcmillan

Harnesslink Media.