"Fella" is up the top in Jordan's eyes

A night to remember for Jordan Topping. She landed her first Albion Park winner in Voodoo Fella while also celebrating her 18th birthday.

If you asked young Queensland harness racing driver Jordan Topping to name her favorite horse, it's a very safe bet to say she would nominate Voodoo Fella every time.

Eighteen-year-old Jordan has landed five wins in the short time since becoming licenced-all courtesy of bay gelding Voodoo Fella ( Mr Feelgood -Timid Lady ( Fake Left ).

"He's my number one that's for sure. We've won on three different tracks and I guess we must make a great combination!" she said.

And the pair was at it again last Friday night at Brisbane's Albion Park, scoring an impressive victory in the Badcock Group of Companies Pace - a win that was cause for a double celebration.

Not only was it Jordan's first success at "the Creek", but she was also celebrating her 18th birthday.

"That will always be a memorable birthday present. We've had two wins apiece at both the Marburg and Redcliffe tracks, so to get one at Albion Park was awesome," Jordan said.

"He's such a lovely horse to drive and always gives 100 percent. If you look at his form if there's a bad run, it's most likely that I probably stuffed up. It wouldn't have been his fault.

"I love it when he gets up on the bit because that's when he's ready for action."

Jordan said she was confident of doing well last start, particularly after Voodoo Fella landed the perfect one-one sit.

"He was always travelling nicely. When they started to walk a bit, I made my move. It was probably with 600m to go, but he didn't look like stopping at any point," she said.

"To be honest, I'm still learning, and the horse is only young and he's probably in the same boat. He's done an awesome job because apart from the wins, he's also had a lot of placings.

"David Russell prepares him and I'm down at his place pretty much every day. I help his son Dan out as well because they're only 10 minutes away from where I live at Lockrose."

Voodoo Fella started as one of the outsiders at 20/1. He won by 3m from Crown Mojo with a further 5m back to Living Grand. The mile rate for the 1660m trip was 1.55-1.

To watch the videon replay of Voodoo Fella click here

Jordan said her parents Shane and Sue were supportive of her involvement in harness racing.

"Dad was a trainer-driver when he was younger. He gave it away about 20 years ago and is now doing well training greyhounds," she said.

"He works a lot of night shift with his job but tunes in when he's able to. Mum comes to watch me when she can."

Jordan recently completed her Year 12 studies and plans to do a photography course at TAFE.

"That's on the back burner for a while because I'm really enjoying my work with the horses and driving," she said.

The youngster, who gets a five-point concession claim, has competed in 40 races for five wins, four runner-up placings and two thirds for over $21,000 in stakes.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura