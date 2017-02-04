Great little 'General' wins Victoria Derby

Our Little General and all his connections

Chris Alford drives Our Little General to victory in the mighty $200,000 Group 1 VHRSC Victoria Derby, winning for trainer Emma Stewart.

Our Little General ( Mach Three -Kabbalah Karen) caused a minor harness racing upset by taking out this year’s $200,000 Victoria Derby on Hunter Cup night at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Last season’s Breeders Crown winning two-year-old rated 1:56.8 to beat a Mark Purdon trained pacer, not the $1.40 All Stars favourite Vincent, but the $25.60 shot Motu Meteor driven by Grant Campbell. Vincent copped a bad flat tyre and had to be pulled out of the race at the mile mark, much to the chagrin of punters.

All the while Our Little General was in front, out of trouble, making his own luck for champion reinsman Chris Alford.

The General pumped out quarters of 30.3, 30.7, 28.1 and 26.6, Alford looking around at the bell, no doubt wondering where his much vaunted opponent was.

Trained by Victoria’s leading trainer, champion horsewoman Emma Stewart, Our Little General has now earnt over $360,000 in stakemoney.

“He’s a great little horse,” Alford said.

“Emma and (partner) Clayton (Tonkin) do a great job. I went in with confidence, not that I could beat the favourite, but that he would run a great race.

“When he kicked on the turn he was really strong.”

Motu Meteor ran second, beaten 4.1m, while Luke McCarthy guided Astride into third.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)