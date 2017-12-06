Day At The Track

Hannelore Hanover finishes on top in Poll

06:45 AM 06 Dec 2017 NZDT
Hannelore Hanover here with Sarah Murphy, harness racing
Hannelore Hanover here with Sarah Murphy
Ken Weingartner Photo

Freehold, NJ --- Following is the final harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of 2017.

The year’s final stakes result, Downbytheseaside’s victory in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace, did not lead to any shuffling of positions in the rankings, although “Seaside” added 36 points to his total and inched nearer to the top three.

Hannelore Hanover finished the season No. 1, followed by Ariana G and Manchego. Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon completed the top five.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Hannelore Hanover (14)

5tm

17-10-5-0

$1,049,129

320

1

2

Ariana G (13)

3tf

15-12-2-1

$1,123,690

312

2

3

Manchego (4)

2tf

12-12-0-0

$873,948

276

3

4

Downbytheseaside (3)

3pc

22-14-2-3

$1,602,452

252

4

5

Fear The Dragon (1)

3pc

18-12-4-0

$1,350,156

182

5

6

What The Hill

3tc

18-9-1-2

$948,178

155

6

7

Youaremycandygirl

2pf

11-9-0-0

$895,615

148

7

8

Emoticon Hanover

4tm

13-5-4-3

$429,416

64

8

9

Blazin Britches

3pf

15-11-2-0

$540,424

62

9

10

Lost In Time

2pc

9-5-2-0

$608,112

36

10

Agent Q (27); Pure Country (20); Fourth Dimension (15); Stay Hungry (12); Keystone Velocity (9); Twister Bi (7); Devious Man (5); Huntsville, Nike Franco N, Plunge Blue Chip (4); All Bets Off, Crazy Wow, Marion Marauder (2); Alarm Detector, Beckhams Z Tam, Easy Lover Hanover, Filibuster Hanover, Mach It So (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

