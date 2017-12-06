Hannelore Hanover finishes on top in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Following is the final harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of 2017.
The year’s final stakes result, Downbytheseaside’s victory in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace, did not lead to any shuffling of positions in the rankings, although “Seaside” added 36 points to his total and inched nearer to the top three.
Hannelore Hanover finished the season No. 1, followed by Ariana G and Manchego. Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon completed the top five.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Hannelore Hanover (14)
|
5tm
|
17-10-5-0
|
$1,049,129
|
320
|
1
|
2
|
Ariana G (13)
|
3tf
|
15-12-2-1
|
$1,123,690
|
312
|
2
|
3
|
Manchego (4)
|
2tf
|
12-12-0-0
|
$873,948
|
276
|
3
|
4
|
Downbytheseaside (3)
|
3pc
|
22-14-2-3
|
$1,602,452
|
252
|
4
|
5
|
Fear The Dragon (1)
|
3pc
|
18-12-4-0
|
$1,350,156
|
182
|
5
|
6
|
What The Hill
|
3tc
|
18-9-1-2
|
$948,178
|
155
|
6
|
7
|
Youaremycandygirl
|
2pf
|
11-9-0-0
|
$895,615
|
148
|
7
|
8
|
Emoticon Hanover
|
4tm
|
13-5-4-3
|
$429,416
|
64
|
8
|
9
|
Blazin Britches
|
3pf
|
15-11-2-0
|
$540,424
|
62
|
9
|
10
|
Lost In Time
|
2pc
|
9-5-2-0
|
$608,112
|
36
|
10
Agent Q (27); Pure Country (20); Fourth Dimension (15); Stay Hungry (12); Keystone Velocity (9); Twister Bi (7); Devious Man (5); Huntsville, Nike Franco N, Plunge Blue Chip (4); All Bets Off, Crazy Wow, Marion Marauder (2); Alarm Detector, Beckhams Z Tam, Easy Lover Hanover, Filibuster Hanover, Mach It So (1).
