Hannelore Hanover finishes on top in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Following is the final harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll of 2017.

The year’s final stakes result, Downbytheseaside ’s victory in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace, did not lead to any shuffling of positions in the rankings, although “Seaside” added 36 points to his total and inched nearer to the top three.

Hannelore Hanover finished the season No. 1, followed by Ariana G and Manchego. Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon completed the top five.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Hannelore Hanover (14) 5tm 17-10-5-0 $1,049,129 320 1 2 Ariana G (13) 3tf 15-12-2-1 $1,123,690 312 2 3 Manchego (4) 2tf 12-12-0-0 $873,948 276 3 4 Downbytheseaside (3) 3pc 22-14-2-3 $1,602,452 252 4 5 Fear The Dragon (1) 3pc 18-12-4-0 $1,350,156 182 5 6 What The Hill 3tc 18-9-1-2 $948,178 155 6 7 Youaremycandygirl 2pf 11-9-0-0 $895,615 148 7 8 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 13-5-4-3 $429,416 64 8 9 Blazin Britches 3pf 15-11-2-0 $540,424 62 9 10 Lost In Time 2pc 9-5-2-0 $608,112 36 10

Agent Q (27); Pure Country (20); Fourth Dimension (15); Stay Hungry (12); Keystone Velocity (9); Twister Bi (7); Devious Man (5); Huntsville, Nike Franco N, Plunge Blue Chip (4); All Bets Off, Crazy Wow, Marion Marauder (2); Alarm Detector, Beckhams Z Tam, Easy Lover Hanover, Filibuster Hanover, Mach It So (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications