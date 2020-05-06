"Hector" has clean bill of health

Laid-back horseman Jack Butler and his family are huge fans of the weather in the Sunshine State-but it's a safe bet to say things could soon be about to warm up even more for them in harness racing.

Butler, based at Logan Village, 45kms from the Brisbane CBD, finds himself in the public eye as the trainer of speed machine Hectorjayjay, who returned to racing last weekend after an absence of 22 months.

"He finished third, but we were just so proud of his effort. We walked away very happy. And importantly he has pulled up awesome-his legs are 100 percent and he's ready to go again," Butler said.

"He's without doubt the best horse I've ever had in my stables."

Hectorjayjay ( Dream Away -Sheer Finesse (Torado Hanover) went down by just 1.2 metres to Glenferrie Hood (Pete McMullen) and Clintal Do (Lola Weidemann) at Albion Park in a mile rate of 1.53-7 for the 1660m trip.

"To be honest we were just rapt that we'd actually got him back to racing because initially he was coming up here to retire," Butler said.

"We went into the race knowing that Glenferrie Hood would be hard to run down if he dictated things and that's how it turned out," he said.

"Sure, it would have been a fairytale for us to win first-up, but we're not the slightest disappointed. He's pulled up great and enjoying his work."

Butler has every conceivable reason to be stoked with the horse so far. A long and slow rehabilitation program with the nine-year-old involved treadmill work, swimming and plenty of jogging on his sand track that has a slight hill.

The Grand Circuit winner has had a number of suspensory ligament setbacks over the years and on the advice of the late Gavin Lang, the owners even tried a preparation involving beach work.

Butler admits he's mindful of the on-going concern, but "all is very good at the moment".

"We are going to give this weekend a miss with him and aim at the Flashing Red Discretionary on Saturday week," said.

"His standing start manners aren't all the best, but it's over the longer trip so we'll see how we go."

Butler, his wife Tara and children Chloe and Marty, moved from Bathurst in early 2015.

"Tara took a fair bit of convincing because we loved Bathurst and the people. We were also taking the kids away from their cousins and school friends, but I just wanted to get away from the cold," he said.

"I was sick of not feeling my hands on those chilly winter mornings back home. It just wasn't fun and we do get snow falls there-you can see it if you drive to the first hill on the way to Orange."

Butler's love of Queensland began as a youngster when he would travel north with Steve and Jenny Turnbull on their regular winter trips with a team of horses.

"They sort of took me under their wing from when I was 12 or 13 and I owe them a lot," Butler said.

"At school I was mates with Jenny's brother Nigel, so it just went from there. My grandfather had horses and while I liked them a little bit, I wasn't very interested. After I had more and more to do with them, I guess that's when I got hooked."

Butler said while the couple had reasonable success and enjoyed preparing a solid team at Bathurst, they were unable to attract big clients.

So, they took the plunge and purchased the fully established training property of another former Bathurst based horseman in John McCarthy at Logan Village. The property was home to champions including Mr Feelgood, Be Good Johnny, Slipnslide, Fleur De Lil and others, but became available when McCarthy, a legend of the sport, decided to shift his base to Cobbitty, near Sydney.

And Butler really hasn't looked back since the move. He's topped the century mark as a trainer in the past four seasons and is again sitting nicely to repeat the feat with 70 winners so far for the 2019/20 calendar.

His statistics show: 2015/16-116 wins 190 placings ($700k). 2016/17-120w, 236p ($814k). 2017/18-110w, 220p ($731k). 2018/19-117w, 241p ($895k). 2019/20-70w, 133p ($566k).

"It's a family affair with Tara and the kids helping out, while our stable driver Brendan Barnes is also here most days. Tara's family is originally from Switzerland and her parents are on the property as well, and don't mind giving a hand," Butler said.

"Chloe is showing promise as a driver. Our son Marty was mad on his footy and was in a few junior rugby squads but hasn't done anything with that since COVID-19, and he's showing interest now in getting his trials licence."

Butler himself was a more than handy reinsman with around 400 winners in a career that was probably highlighted with five wins on Dinki Di (25 wins $312k), which included the $40,000 Bohemia Crystal at Harold Park on Nov 25, 2005. They also won the Shirley Turnbull Memorial at Bathurst in the same year.

Dinki Di, a son of Fake Left , was trained by Chris Frisby.

"I used to love driving, but I've got too big. Our stable driver Brendan weighs 64kg and I'm around the 90kg mark and I'm a firm believer that it makes a difference," he said.

"But I have occasionally been sneaking myself onto the square gaiters-I love them, and my strike-rate is good!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura