"Jimmy's" Adriano Sorella ready for Prix d'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Harness racing Standardbred owner Adriano Sorella of Guelph, Ontario is one of the industry's most prominent and outgoing Standardbred owners in the sport.

His top racehorse, Jimmy Freight, races this Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R in the $200,000C Prix d'Ete race for four-year-olds and Sorella will be there to watch his son of Sportswriter do his thing, and Sorella is bringing five friends with him to help root Jimmy Freight on.

"I'm extremely happy with Jimmy Freight, Sorella added. "He's been tough all year long and I wouldn't trade him for anyone. He's a 1.2-million-dollar earner. He's been hitting the board over 90% of his races, and racing vs the best."

Jimmy Freight drew post six for the Prix d'Ete and will, of course, have Louis Philippe Roy in the sulky. He is listed as the second choice in the race at odds of 3-1. The entry of This Is The Plan and Done Well are the 5/2 morning line favorite.

"I expect him to be as good as he's always been on a half," Sorella explained. "He's versatile and has raced on every size track and all over NA. He's not afraid of anyone, and neither am I."

A six-figure purchase from Iowa as an undefeated Sportswriter colt by Sorella. Jimmy Freight has been a big money maker for Sorella and the Jimmy Freight team. And Jimmy Freight also has a big following on Social Media, thanks to Sorella, with fans cheering him on from around the world.

"Our team does a great job, Sorella said. "From his caretaker Lynn Cameron in Canada and Leo Herrera in the States, to his trainers Richard Moreau locally and Andrew Harris out of New Jersey. It also nice to see Louis Roy and Richard Moreau have a real nice animal racing in their home province of Quebec. And for the fans, they will get to see what I think will be a great race."

This year Jimmy Freight scored his lifetime mark at Mohawk Raceway, winning the $100,000 Gold Cup in a sizzling 1:48.1 over the great McWicked.

With great weather predicted for Sunday's Prix d'Ete, the track record at H3R will be in jeopardy. The all-age record of 1:50.3 is co-held by previous Prix d'Ete winners Sunfire Blue Chip (2014) and All Bets Off (2015).

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer-M/L

1-Hitman Hill-Jonathan Drury-Hunter Oakes-7/2

2-Pretty Handsome-Trevor Henry-Andrew McCabe-6/1

3-Done Well-Bob McClure-Ron Burke-5/2

4-This Is The Plan-Dan Dube-Ron Burke-5/2

5-The Downtown Bus-Doug McNair-Jeff Gillis-4/1

6-Jimmy Freight-Louis Roy-Richard Moreau-3/1

7-Turbo Hill-Hunter Oakes-Hunter Oakes-7/2

8-Casimir Richie P-Sylvain Filion-Dr. Ian Moore-5/1

Sunday's race card also features three divisions of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old pacers plus there is a Preferred Pace and Trot on the 12-race program. The Prix d'Ete will be the 11th race on Sunday.

First race post time is 1:00 pm. For a free race program or to watching the races live at H3R, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.