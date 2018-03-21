WILKES-BARRE PA - Before the first race at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Tuesday night, the #8 horse, the 13-year-old harness racing gelding Must Be The Bunny must have looked over to his left, saw 40-1 on the tote board (despite being 1-2 in his last two starts at Saratoga), and thought, "This is my kind of spot."

Driver Dustin Blumenfeld had to use his horse hard past the quarter for the lead, yielded it to a brusher to sit in the pocket, and when space opened up in the stretch, the veteran knew what to do and came up the inside to outpace the rest of the field.

The tote-board-exploding $85.40 win price is old hat to Must Be The Bunny. The last time he won at Pocono was September 25, 2016, and he paid $44.60 that night; a year before that, on May 31, he returned $122.40 for a $2 win ducat to his scattered Pocono backers. In fact, in Must Be The Bunny's 10 wins from 2015 to this early point in 2018, seven times he's paid in double digits, including a $44.80 victory at The Meadowlands on November 21, 2015! Just call him "King Of The Longshots."

Top purses of the night came in a pair of $15,000 contests for "nw 4 races," an addition to the Pocono conditioned sheet this season. In the trotting contest, the Lucky Chucky gelding Tour De Lindy was out to just past the 3/8 to get the lead, but he had plenty of trot late, coming home in 27.4 with the mercury reading at 37o to take a new speed badge of 1:55. Marcus Miller handled sulky duties for trainer Lucas Wallin, who is also co-owner with Steve Organ.

The pacing feature winner also put in a personal best mile, with Drinkin Again getting a fine trip and then making the most of it to trip the timer in 1:53.2. Jim Morrill Jr. had the victorious son of Real Artist third on the rail, angled wide before midstretch, and was the strongest horse finishing for trainer/driver Phil Jasper.

FINISHING LINES - Because of the impending winter storm, the qualifying races scheduled for Wednesday (which will drawn Tuesday) will now be held on Thursday at 10 a.m., with the horses already drawn in to comprise the morning action. ... Next live action at Pocono is Saturday, with Sunday and Tuesday also live nights as the early schedule expands to three nights of racing, all starting at 7 p.m.