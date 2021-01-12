"King" crowned; Twin $30,000 Pick 5 Guarantees

Pompano Beach, FL...January 11, 2021...After an action packed Sunday featuring a $172,173 Pick-5 pool, Pompano Park will follow that up with twin $30,000 guaranteed pools in their two harness racing Pick-4 wagers during a 13 race extravaganza.

The Sunday Pick-5, with a generous carryover of $24,000 plus attracted $148,147 in new wagering and, thanks to the heroics of 22 year-old Samuel King, 646 winning tickets resulted in a generous payday of $216.20 for a 50 cent ticket featuring three odds-on favorites, one 5 to 2 chance and one lone outsider at 13 to 1.

Two of these odds-on favorites were piloted by 22 year-old Samuel King. who, with seven lifetime wins coming in to Sunday night, posted his first career driving double in a pair of Florida Amateur Driving events.

First, King drove Windsun Hugo through a gate-to-wire win in 1:57.3 as the even-money favorite for Melissa Beckwith. who trains for the Jackie Greene Stable. Then, to complete the Pick-5, King handled the 1 to 2 chalk, Piercewave Hanover, perfectly and patiently to score by three lengths in 1:58. Melissa Beckwith also trains that nine year-old son of Donato Hanover for owner Jordan Derue.

Not only was it a milestone win for Samuel King, it was also one for the winner, whose lifetime earnings eclipsed the $500,000 plateau--$500,763 to be precise.

To close out the Sunday program, second choice Rural Art ($6.40), driven by Joe Sanzeri took top honors but nary a single ticket was sold on the 6-1-5-10-7 combination inn the Super Hi-5 jackpot, resulting in a carryover of $82,296.50 into Monday's 13 race extravaganza.

The Monday program, indeed, features twin $30,000 guaranteed pools in the track's Pick-4 events--the first beginning in race six and the second taking place starting in race 10. Both feature 12% takeouts, the lowest in the industry.

The card also features several feature events including the renewal of the Muscles For File-DG's Caviar rivalry in the Open Handicap Trot and Southwind Amazon trying for his 100th career win in the Open Pace.

Free programs are available at the isle casino racing website.

Posts time for the Monday program is 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park