"Kinnder" ready to take on older foes again Sunday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Once the stakes season is over for most three-year-old harness racing horses, if they have the breeding and are tops in their class, they can go to the stud barn, but if they are a gelding, then they must face the tough task of racing against older and more established foes.

Such is the case for the trotter, Kinnder Dangerous, who on Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R, will once again face much older and seasoned rivals in the Invitational Trot.

The difference here is that Kinnder Dangerous has already done this and in his last start he not only raced against the best trotters in Quebec, but he beat them.

Owned, bred and trained by Denitza Petrova of Melbourne, Kinnder Dangerous not only overcame starting from the outside in post seven two weeks ago, but raced over a sloppy, rain-soaked track with a three-second allowance and was able to close from sixth place approaching the final turn to beat his older rivals by two lengths in 2:01.4.

He will be put to the task once again on Sunday, only this time the three-year-old gelded son of Northern Escort, has even a worse post position, the eight-hole to start from.

"Is he ready to go this Sunday?" Said Petrova. "I most certainly hope so. It is tough not having a race for him every week, so I hope he will be OK."

Petrova and her significant other, Justin Filion, who drives Kinnder Dangerous, own a beautiful training facility in Melbourne with a half mile track where they train the Kinnder Stable.

Named after the Kinder Chocolate Surprise eggs with a toy inside, a childhood passion of Petrova's, she has had a strong success with her small breeding and racing operation. This past year she was a perfect four for four with her homebreds making it to the races with Kinnder Dangerous the best of them all.

He currently sports four wins, two second place and one third place finish in just eight starts and on Sunday will be the 5/2 morning line favorite in the Invitational Trot, despite having to start from post position eight. He also rewarded his backs, going off nearly at 13-1 and paying $27.90 to win.

Does the sloppy track surface help Kinnder Dangerous?

"I don't think that makes a difference to him," Petrova said. "He got a nice trip in his last start from Justin and then used his strength and quick speed for the end of the race and was just super. Most of his wins this year came on fast tracks."

Earlier this season, Kinnder Dangerous took his lifetime mark in the Breeders Cup Series for Filion at H3R, scoring a 1:59.3 triumph.

"He is a very big horse," Petrova explained, "but he can handle a half mile track and once he is asked, he can really take off and hold his speed.

"I guess he had better get used to starting from outside positions," Petrova laughed. "He is still young and I know he will improve with time. He is that type of horse with a smart head. With not so many starts I am pretty sure he is going to get better and better."

One of the main contenders that Kinnder Dangerous will have his work cut out for him is Caroluzzo from post six for driver Stephane Gendron.

The only other return winner in the eighth race feature trot, Caroluzzo was at his best last week at H3R as Gendron took the eight-year-old son of Musclesextrodinair right to the front from post five and never looked back, wiring the field by three and one-quarter lengths in 2:00.1 for this fifth triumph this season.

Another standout is Jamigo from post seven for driver Daniel Laflamme. The nine-year-old son of Angus Hall sports seven wins already this season and last month won the Invitational Trot in 1:59.4.

First race post time Sunday is 12:30 pm.