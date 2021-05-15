"Lindy" pours it on in NJSS

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Lindysmusclemania threw his hat into the ring as a major Hambletonian player Friday night at The Meadowlands, taking one of three $25,000 harness racing divisions of the first leg of the New Jersey Sire Stakes for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings in a sparkling 1:51.4.

The Ake Svanstedt trainee, a son of Muscle Hill - Possessed By Lindy, displayed a big brush to assume command at the half, then rated the third fraction in :28.2 before trotting a final quarter in :26.4 to lower his previous lifetime best by one-and-three-fifth seconds, set two weeks ago in a blowout qualifier. Really Fast was 2¾ lengths back in second with Bee Forever third.

"There was a lot of hype about him after his qualifier," said winning driver Dexter Dunn, who sat behind the horse for the first time. "I'm obviously impressed. I settled in early and made a move down the back. It was like driving a car when I asked him to go. I then asked him to stretch out a bit in the stretch and the rest of the way was just a ride for me."

LINDYSMUSCLEMANIA REPLAY

Lindysmusclemania returned $3.00 as the 1-2 favorite.

In the first division for male horses, Cuatro De Julio ( Trixton - Clarabelle) cleared the top at the three-eighths and powered down the road from there to score by an easy length in 1:53.1 for trainer Marie Ortolan Bar and driver Lucas Wallin as the 2-5 public choice. Mon Amour was second with Locatelli third.

Svanstedt earned a training triple - and driving double - after his Narzario pulled off a 19-1 upset in the third division for colts and geldings in 1:53. The gelded son of Trixton - Gerri's Joy emerged from a loose pocket late to rally and finish a neck in front of a resilient Kildare King, who just missed in a bid to go wire-to-wire. After 6-5 favorite Take This Society was disqualified for interference, Cricket Fashion was placed third in the official order of finish.

Earlier on the card, Svanstedt sent out a winner in the first of two $25,000 NJSS divisions for trotting fillies as his Wet My Whistle sat a pocket to 6-5 public choice Eazy Pass before closing the inside to record a nose win in 1:53.1 as the 5-2 second choice. Svanstedt drove the daughter of Muscle Hill - Slightly Tipsy.

The Ron Burke-trained Hot As Hill took the second division for fillies in 1:53 by a length as the 9-5 favorite. Dave Miller moved the Muscle Hill - Smarty Pants miss off the rail before the half and made the top on the far turn before going on to an easy score over a fast-closing Awesome Trix.

EARLY BIRDS: Prior to the wagering card, a pair of non-bettors for New Jersey Sire Stakes 3-year-olds on the pace were contested. Each had a purse of $20,000.

In the two-horse division for fillies, Anna Jeans led at every call to defeat Neverendingproject by 3¼ lengths. The daughter of Great Vintage - Early Go Hanover, who is trained by John Urbanski and was driven by Jason Thompson, stopped the clock in 2:01.1.

Fika Time went wire-to-wire in the three-horse split for colts and geldings, hitting the wire 3Â¼ lengths in front of Neyreit. Beda Too Quik was third. A gelded son of Sunfire Blue Chip - Raiders Favorite, the Chase Vandervort trainee finished the mile in 1:53.2 with Tim Tetrick in the sulky.

A LITTLE MORE: The 20-cent Pick-6 pool, fueled by a $14,686 carryover, took in total action of $65,858, and those who correctly selected all six winners walked away with $8,761. … A shrewd player betting into the Ontario hub held the only winning ticket in the 20-cent Survivor Pick-7 and cashed in for $13,368. … All-source wagering totaled $3,485,163, the 13th consecutive program to see betting exceed the $3-million mark. … Racing resumes Saturday at 6:20 p.m. The feature is the $141,250 Arthur J. Cutler for Free For All trotters.

For full race results, click here.