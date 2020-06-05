Meadowlands set to qualify Friday & Saturday

East Rutherford, NJ — The Meadowlands took harness racing entries for qualifiers and baby races this morning and when Race Secretary Scott Warren peered into the online entries he was not surprised to see 351 entries but shocked that only four were 2-year-olds. So no 2-year-old races this week.

Horsemen, please do not let your guard down this week concerning the protocols New Jersey requires of us. Mask, gloves, questionnaire and social distancing. Last week the cooperation was remarkable and we made a positive impression on the authorities. Let’s stay the course and protect the opportunity to race that we all cherish.

Owners are again asked not to attend and watch at home. Following this directive is inconvenient and frustrating but necessary. With luck, they will be there when it counts.

Among the stars over the two mornings of qualifiers are pacing stalwarts like last year’s top 3-year-old pacers Bettors Wish (race 11) and Warrawee Ubeaut (race four) who faces familiar rival Tall Drink Hanover and Wiggle It Jiggleit (race 13) is back at The Meadowlands on Friday for the first time since the 2016 Breeders Crown.

Saturday morning is loaded with many of last season’s top freshman trotters and pacers gearing up for the stakes season.

Of course, the really big news is that The Meadowlands is racing live on Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. with giant 13 racecards and full fields. We are celebrating with free program pages for the entire card.

