Day At The Track

'Momentous Racing To Glory' now available

09:00 AM 07 Oct 2017 NZDT
Momentous: Racing to Glory, harness racing
Momentous: Racing to Glory
Huntington Station, - Freddie Hudson the co-author of the Amazon Best Seller “Roosevelt Raceway Where It All Began”, teams up with former harness racing driver/trainer Bobby Rahner to tell the incredible story of Momentous a horse that was dangerous to race and feared by many.
 
This outlaw horse, had killed a person and put many others in the hospital. This rogue horse was barred from racing at most of the country's racetracks.
 
Along comes Bobby Rahner, a green, novice trainer who had no fear of this horse. Together, they would form a bond of love and trust that would lead them to winning many races and capturing the hearts of many fans along the way.
 
This book tells their story – a story of two underdogs overcoming all odds to achieve success on the toughest racing circuit in the world.
 
The book was released on October 5, 2017, and published through Amazon's, CreateSpace. It is available in both a paper and a Kindle version.
 
The book can be ordered at Amazon here and will be available through major book stores nationwide.
 
Book signings are now being scheduled and if interested in having a book signing or for more information please contact rrtrotting@outlook.com
 
By Fred Hudson
