"Pecker" set to bounce back

One of country Victoria's most experienced harness racing drivers Neil "Pecker" McCallum is up and about on the eve of his return to the track after an enforced layoff.

McCallum, 55, is based at Lockwood, near Bendigo, and is booked to drive five horses at tomorrow night's big 12-event card at Mildura - his first race drives in more than four months after being sidelined with a broken back.

The popular freelance reinsman, who has been race driving professionally for the past 27 years, was badly injured late in March after colliding with a kangaroo in his car on the way to the Maryborough Sunday morning trials.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting back to the races, but I can't say the same about the 400 km drive up the highway to Mildura and back - I haven't missed that road trip!" he said. "I do realise now that I was a bit lucky - I've since been past the spot where it all happened. After I collected the 'roo, I went from one side of the road to the other. "It can be a busy spot because trucks use that route and if a truck had been there on that particular morning, I would have been a goner."

Fortunately, McCallum's accident happened at 8 am on a Sunday, probably the quietest time of the week on that road.

"But I guess overall I've been pretty fortunate. I worked out I've done 2.5 million kms over the years and that was my first accident."

While McCallum considers himself lucky, he has had to call on his resilience and determination, along with the support of family and friends, to recover from his injuries.

After complaining of severe back pain, doctors at a Melbourne hospital found he had broken his T12 vertebrae. An operation involved inserting two six-inch bolts and eight two-inch rods around the vertebrae to keep it in line.

The next one and a half months saw numerous doctor appointments and lots of rest at home.

"I've been seeing a physio two days a week since May 15, and then the last five or six weeks I've been doing walking-in-water exercises at a huge complex down the road at Kangaroo Flat," he said.

"I can guarantee there'll be a few stops on the way up to Mildura and back because I'm going to need to get out and walk around a bit.

"My wife Leanne has been awesome while I've been at home and doing the rehab, and she's taking a day off work to come up with me on the trip. I think she knows she will be doing the majority of the driving."

McCallum said the bolts and rods would be staying in his back for the time being.

"I really thought I would have put on more weight than I have with just the pool exercise. I was hoping I'd be allowed to swim, but that was out because they didn't want me using my arms too much," he said.

McCallum started race driving as a 19-year-old while working with his legendary horseman father, Ian, at Charlton. Despite having "lived and breathed trots" ever since, he said he hadn't thought too much about returning to harness racing while he was recuperating.

"I didn't watch any trots on TV for months. I just decided to forget all about it and just let right down, and actually, if I watched anything, it was the gallops," McCallum said.

"Driving professionally is so full on with race meetings and trials. Each year we try to take a short overseas trip to clear the head and I just thought while I was sidelined I'd take the chance to switch off for a while," he said.

"The first time I thought about driving again was in June, but I didn't let it kick into me until the start of July. There's been a few trainers ringing me now and again to see when I might be back, which was nice.

"My GP put me through the rigors last week. He knows what I do for a living and had a good look around. So, I got the green light and here I am back into it again!"

McCallum admits he had a "practice run" after the Maryborough trials last Sunday in a runaround.

"It felt good to be back. I pulled up a little stiff the next day because I felt every little bump on the track. I didn't care if I only had one or two drives first-up at Mildura, but I've got five so we'll see how I go," he said.

"And as a precaution we've fitted a bull bar to our car as well as some 'shoo roo' high range whistles!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura