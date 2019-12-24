"Puppet" sets the pace with early century

Chris Alford has chalked up 100 wins, remarkably before the end of the calendar year

Even by his lofty standards, the year 2019 will surely go down as one of the most memorable for champion harness racing reinsman Chris Alford.

Alford on Sunday rocketed to 100 wins for the season - even before the end of the calendar year with the easiest of victories aboard the Adam Kelly trained Rocktagonal (Western Terror - Mossdale Gabby (Pacific Rocket) at Warragul.

But it's just one milestone in the "Puppet's" one-man highlight reel during 2019.

At a rate just shy of six wins a week, Alford is again on track to crack the 300-win mark for the season - a feat he achieved in 2016-17, before amping up the pressure and cracking 400 for the past two seasons.

The crack reinsman notched up career win number 7000 at Bendigo in August - the first Australian driver to reach the milestone. That feat was a follow on from an unprecedented 100th Group One victory in the Vicbred finals in July.

To say Alford is showing his rivals a clean set of heels in yet another National Drivers Championship is somewhat of an understatement.

Alford is 19 wins clear of Victorian rival Greg Sugars (81) - with WA reinsman Ryan Warwick on 65 wins and Queenslander Pete McMullen on 60. Leading the South Australian brigade is Danielle Hill on 56.

Warwick has the best winning strike rate nationally, with 36 percent starters to winners.

In the National Trainer's Premiership, Queensland's Grant Dixon has chalked up 83 wins, ahead of NSW trainer Craig Cross (73) and Victorian Emma Stewart (71) with West Australia's powerful Greg and Skye Bond stable on 68 wins.

Emma Stewart has the leading national trainer strike-rate with just over 39 percent wins to starts, and 68 percent win/place to starts.

Alford's rapid-fire 100 was a highlight at Warragul, but it was his challenger Greg Sugars who took the driving honors on the south east Victorian club's auspicious anniversary meeting, recognising 80 years since its first race meeting.

Sugars collected four winners, including the feature race, the $10,000 Liberty Financial Trotters Cup Feature race which was won the up and comer Doug (Master Glide - Brylin Belle (Brylin Boyz) for Jess Tubbs.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura