"Sam" ready to stand up in NZ

Our Uncle Sam gets a chance to turn his luck around in his NZ campaign on Friday night

Astute country New South Wales harness racing trainer Chris Frisby is cautiously optimistic his star pacer Our Uncle Sam can recapture his brilliant best on the eve of the NZ Inter Dominion series.

Frisby, based at Perthville, in the central highlands, 20 mins south of Bathurst, is clearly frustrated with the campaign so far for his Sportswriter-sired "pocket rocket".

"Not a great deal has gone right for us, but we'll keep working at it and pushing on. Surely, we'll get a bit of luck soon," Frisby said.

Our Uncle Sam ( Sportswriter - Rooftop Fairy (Village Jasper) has drawn the extreme outside alley of barrier eight this Friday night in a $25,000 mobile barrier event at Auckland's 1000 metre Alexandra Park. He will be driven by champion Kiwi reinsman Tony Herlihy.

Frisby said blood tests had shown "Sam", as he's known around the stables, to be a bit off color.

"He may have had a slight virus. His run last Friday in the Woodlands FFA at Addington behind Chase Auckland was terrible-it wasn't like him at all. He just showed no spark," he said.

"The first few runs over here were in standing starts, which he botched losing any chance, so they are probably best forgotten.

"But I've been a bit worried because I could tell now and again in his work that he wasn't quite himself. In saying that, when I jogged him on the days leading up to his last run, he was carrying on full of himself and seemed ready to go."

Frisby said, however, he was confident his pacer could turn it around this week and "we can look forward to the Inter series (which starts the following Friday) with some hope."

He said travelling and being away from home was a learning curve, but it was exciting to be around so many highly regarded horsemen and women.



Chris Frisby

After the first round of heats over 2200 metres on November 29, the series continues four days later with 1700 metre heats on December 3. The third and final round of heats on December 6 and the $500,000 final on December 14 are both run over 2700 metres.

This year sees the premier event return to New Zealand for the first time since 2011. Last held at Alexandra Park in 2011 (transferred from Christchurch after the devastating earthquake of that year).

Our Uncle Sam has been a sensational horse for the Frisby family.

Frisby was the successful bidder for the "skinny" little horse, at $3500, at the 2015 Bathurst Gold Crown yearling sale.

From 69 starts, the now six-year-old has won 18 races with 16 placings for over $415,000.

He is an Australian Group One winner and finished second to Tiger Tara in the Inter Dominion grand final in Melbourne last December-the winner clocking a magnificent 1.53-9 for the 2760 metre journey. A few weeks later, Our Uncle Sam again played second fiddle to the rampaging Tiger Tara, this time in the AG Hunter Cup.

Our Uncle Sam is known for his fighting qualities and it won't be a surprise to see him lift off the canvas Friday and have Chris Frisby again wearing that renowned big grin.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura