"Sammy" hits them for six

Trainer-driver Kylie Sugars makes it six in a row with Sammy Showdown. Owner Graeme Rayner is with his partner Dot

The exciting form of a genuine up-and-comer in Victorian harness racing circles might be coming as a pleasant revelation to his owner, but it's hasn't overly surprised his trainer.

Four-year-old square gaiter Sammy Showdown ( Bacardi Lindy -Alabama Showdown (Yankee Paco) made it six in a row with another tradesman-like performance to win the $24,000 G3 DNR Logistics Vulcan Trotters Free For All at the big Melton meeting on Saturday night.

"We really thought last season he had the ability to mix it with the best-he was on the verge of being more than competitive in the Sires and Derby and then he went and badly injured a leg," trainer-driver Kylie Sugars, of Myrniong, said.

"It was just heart-breaking. But we've put all that behind us and he's picked up from where he left off. He's alright now, but I keep a check on the leg," she said.

Sugars said an injury to a hind tendon was responsible for Sammy Showdown missing nearly six months of racing.

"Before he did it he'd won comfortably at Ballarat in a tick over two minutes-that was his second win for me after he'd previously scored at Maryborough," she said.

Sammy Showdown was bred by enthusiastic Bacchus Marsh owner-breeder Graeme Rayner, who has had a successful association in the sport over many years. Rayner has been busy selling real estate since the 1970s, but rarely misses a chance to watch his horses go around.

"You never want an injury of any sort but they do happen and in the end it might have been a blessing in disguise for this fellow," Rayner said.

"I honestly don't know how far he can go, and he just keeps surprising me. But Kylie did say all along that she felt he was some something special," he said.

Rayner admits his first love is breeding, and usually has between six and 10 foals a year on the ground.

Among his successes have been My Miss Independent (former 2yo and 3yo Australian Trotter of the Year), Mister Malakye (Queensland Trotter of the Year) and The Paigeboy (Trotter of the Year in South Australia).

Sugars is the older sister of champion reinsman Greg, and said Sammy Showdown was "the best by far" that she had raced over the years.

"I had a handy pacer in Lord Monaloo about four or five years ago who won seven for me, including a couple in town at Melton. One was a Group Three so that was pretty good," she said.

"I've always had one or two in work and usually race at country tracks. I really enjoy the training side of it. There's a lot of care involved and I probably spoil them too much!

"I don't drive a lot, although sometimes Greg will stick me on one of his. But it's really with the training where I get a thrill."

Sugars said Sammy Showdown was a lovely horse, an absolute pleasure to have around the stables.

"He's a no nuisance fella and I love it that he just tries so hard in his races-exactly the type that you wished you could have another three like.

"In the past he probably lacked gate speed and always plugged away. I don't know if it's maturity or the time off he had, but he can now accelerate off the gate and is very strong over the latter stages.

"He dashed home over the last quarter in 27.5secs at the weekend. That was a surprise because even I didn't think he had it in him!"

Sugars said she would most likely aim Sammy Showdown at the $50,000 Knight Pistol G1 feature event at Melton on Friday week, February 14.

