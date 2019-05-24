“Skyr’s” the limit in Currier & Ives

WASHINGTON, PA, May 23, 2019 — In Friday’s $99,430 Currier & Ives at The Meadows, the “Skyr’s” the limit. Ginger Tree Skyr, that is, who may limit any of the other fine 3-year-old trotters from winning if he can perform back to his May 11 26-1 upset in a Pennsylvania Sires Stake split at The Meadows.

First post for Friday’s special twilight harness racing card is 5:30 PM, with the Currier & Ives as race 9. Ginger Tree Skyr leaves from post 3 for Dan Rawlings, trainer Sam Beegle and owners Ginger Tree Ventures and Donald Marean. The program also features an appealing line-up of fan-centered activities, including wiener dog races and fireworks.

Ginger Tree Skyr has the credentials to be a top sophomore. He’s a son of Explosive Matter out of Up Front Annika, who won the Goldsmith Maid as a freshman. At 2, Ginger Tree Skyr banked nearly $93,000 while capturing Arden Downs and Keystone Classic divisions — both at The Meadows. Moreover, in the PASS championship, he was a respectable fourth to Osterc, beaten less than 5 lengths.

In that May 11 PASS triumph, which was his seasonal debut, he was particularly impressive, advancing without cover for most of the back half before drawing off to score in a career-best 1:55 — with a 28.4 final panel.

But the Currier & Ives field is rich with contenders, including Forecast (post 6, Mike Wilder), Kentucky’s sires stake champion, and Kate’s Massive (post 1, Dave Palone), who last year won the PA Stallion Series title.

When he sold for $32,000 at Harrisburg as a yearling, Ginger Tree Skyr was known as Udell Hanover before his name was changed to Skyr, which is a yogurt-like treat popular in Iceland. Some who try skyr find it a little sour, but if Ginger Tree Skyr takes another step forward, the taste he leaves will be sweet, indeed.

Activities for Friday’s Memorial Day Weekend program, presented by The Meadows and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA), include:

· The wiener dog races, which pit 24 pups over two preliminary divisions. Top four in each split return for the final;

· A food truck festival;

· “Family Fun Night” complete with a bounce house, a balloon artist, a face painter and a stilts walker;

· Fireworks at the conclusion of racing.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association