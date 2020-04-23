"Whiskers" joins the $100K club

A $4000 bargain buy is continuing on his winning way - all the way to membership of the harness racing $100,000 club!

And four-year-old Im Sir Blake is not done yet, with father-and-son training team Danny and Leroy O'Brien believing their stable star is not far away from career-best form.

"He's won four of his past eight starts, but there were a few runs that we thought were a bit below par for him," Leroy said.

"But we're back on track at the moment and we reckon he's close to his best," he said.

Im Sir Blake ( Alta Christiano NZ-Jupiters Darling (Dream Away) was super impressive in winning the $12,000 Goodtime Lodge Pace at Terang recently, setting a new track record of 1.53-6.

Watch the race here.

The winning driver was Jackie Barker, whose father Rod and grandfather Jim, are legendary horsemen from the Hamilton district.

"Jackie has now had two drives on 'Whiskers' for a perfect strike rate of two wins-we'll be certainly offering her the drive from now on," Leroy said.

"He's the best horse we've had. Probably the main thing about him is his versatility. He can come from behind or sit parked and has the ability to sprint really quick, especially over the last half," he said.

"Whiskers" has now raced just 30 times for 12 wins and nine placings for a bankroll of more than $104,000.

"We purchased him at a Shepparton All-aged mixed sale. He moved nicely and sort of caught our eye a bit. He was a cheap buy alright and there was a bit of interest from some buyers when he won his first start at Horsham as a 2yo in 1.55-9," Leroy said.

"There were plans a while ago to target some features, but he went off the boil in a few runs and then the coronavirus has locked us into zone racing, so we'll keep poking along at Terang and Stawell and see what happens."

While Leroy has no qualms in naming "Whiskers" as the best of the team based at Armstrong, near Ararat, he admits that a mare they owned and raced in Imprincessgemma was his favorite.

"We got her for a song ($900 plus GST) at a Shepparton sale as well. I raced her with my mum Sharryn and the horse could really run the gate. She would have led in most of her 11 wins for us," he said.

Imprincessgemma (Village Jolt-Melody Stride) provided the O'Brien family with a memorable victory in the $50,000 Vicbred Classic final for 2YO fillies at Melton in 2017.

She was sold to America six months ago and is doing a great job over there with five wins from her past seven starts.

Leroy said Imprincessgemma was named after his sister Kirsty's daughter, while oldest child Blake comes into play with Im Sir Blake.

And it would be safe to say that the O'Briens will again be attending the coming annual Shepparton sale, listed for July 5.

"They do a great job and the quality of horses offered are very good. Yes, we usually go over, so we're bound to be there again, providing it goes ahead," Leroy said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura