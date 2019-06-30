Day At The Track

'You're never too' Oldford wins Billings leg

12:14 AM 30 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Utopia, harness racing
Utopia winning Friday’s Billings leg at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 28, 2019 -- Trailing by 4-1/2 lengths and wide at the half, Stephen "You're Never Too" Oldford and Utopia tracked down the leader in the shadow of the wire and captured Friday's $10,000 leg of the harness racing C.K.G. Billings Amateur Trot at The Meadows.

Alesha "The Hoosier Hotshot" Binkley and Hititoutofthepark vaulted to the front from post 5 and, despite constant pressure, opened a daylight lead turning for home. But Oldford and Utopia gobbled up ground in the lane and downed Binkley by a head in 1:57. Tom "Mayhem" Svrcek (Ubanji) and Michelle "The Belle" Ruvola (Jackie Goldstein) rounded out the superfecta.

Terry Deters trains Utopia, an 8-year-old Mutineer-Brontease gelding who lifted his career bankroll to $238,495, for Oldford Racing LLC.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Clock gets rocked in 1:47.3 at The BigM
30-Jun-2019 00:06 AM NZST
'You're never too' Oldford wins Billings leg
30-Jun-2019 00:06 AM NZST
First Call wins Vernon Downs feature
29-Jun-2019 20:06 PM NZST
Warrawee Unique wins Tompkins-Geers
29-Jun-2019 20:06 PM NZST
NYSS Mike Cohen Pace featured for fillies
29-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
Carolina Beach wins, Hall gets 5
29-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
Tequila Monday equals all aged track record
29-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News