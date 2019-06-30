'You're never too' Oldford wins Billings leg

WASHINGTON, PA, June 28, 2019 -- Trailing by 4-1/2 lengths and wide at the half, Stephen "You're Never Too" Oldford and Utopia tracked down the leader in the shadow of the wire and captured Friday's $10,000 leg of the harness racing C.K.G. Billings Amateur Trot at The Meadows.

Alesha "The Hoosier Hotshot" Binkley and Hititoutofthepark vaulted to the front from post 5 and, despite constant pressure, opened a daylight lead turning for home. But Oldford and Utopia gobbled up ground in the lane and downed Binkley by a head in 1:57. Tom "Mayhem" Svrcek (Ubanji) and Michelle "The Belle" Ruvola (Jackie Goldstein) rounded out the superfecta.

Terry Deters trains Utopia, an 8-year-old Mutineer -Brontease gelding who lifted his career bankroll to $238,495, for Oldford Racing LLC.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association