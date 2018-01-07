Day At The Track

Messini wins $60,000 Bendigo Pacing Cup

07:59 PM 07 Jan 2018 NZDT
Messini now has earnings of over $656,000 lifetime

Australian Pacing Gold graduate Messini will be given another shot at Group One glory. Following Messini’s Group Two $60,000 Bendigo Pacing Cup success last night, harness racing trainer Brent Lilley revealed his plans of heading interstate with the son of Art Major.

Lilley has earmarked the South Australian Cup as the seven-year-old’s next target, with the time honoured event headling a super card at Globe Derby on Saturday night.

Messini is no stranger to top-shelf success, with the stallion triumphant in two Vicbred Super Series Finals.

 “We’ll be going over to South Australia next for the Cup,” Lilley said. “It’s an ideal target for him.

“He didn’t have much in the race last year, but still finished a strong fourth behind Smolda in track record time.

“He’s in terrific form, and with a bit of luck this time, will be very hard to beat.”

Driven by Chris Alford during his latest triumph, Messini enjoyed the run of the race in the coveted one-one before sprinting to a five-and-a-half metre win from Mister Wickham, with Bad Billy seven metres away third.

“After getting a run like that he was always going to finish strongly,” Lilley said.

“He’s just a genuine, consistent racehorse, which gives his all each time he races. It would be nice to have a stable full of horses just like him.”

Messini now has earnings of over $656,000 lifetime.

