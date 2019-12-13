Day At The Track

Inter Dom runners sold to North America

04:30 PM 13 Dec 2019 NZDT
Claytons Bettor,Harness racing
Claytons Bettor is on the flight to North America having been sold out of the Phil Fleming stable
HRNZ

Inter Dominion runners Solid Gold and The Devils Own have been sold and will do their future harness racing in North America according to John Curtin of JC International Bloodstock.

Solid Gold and The Devils Own were both to race in the $40,000 Lincoln Farms IDOM Classic on Saturday after failing to qualify for the ID19 Grand Final to be run on the same night, but have been scratched from that race.

"The Devils Own has already left the Country and is on his way to Kelvin Harrison's barn in New Jersey," Curtin said.

Solid Gold could not make the flight but will be on his way to Jim King's barn (Trainer of 2019 possible "Horse Of The Year" Shartin N and winner of over $2 million) in Delaware next month. In the mean time Solid Gold will have a short break from racing to recover from his four runs over the last two weeks.

“Solid Gold with his gate speed and ability to run good sectionals in front will do a great job over there as will The Devils Own.

“The mile racing will suit them both," he said.

Also on the plane just gone and also going to Kelvin Harrison's barn is smart young pacer Claytons Bettor who has struck form in the past month winning a double at Manawatu before upsetting a good field at Cambridge last week. The four-year-old son of Betterthancheddar raced in New Zealand out of the Phil Fleming barn and is out of Live Or Die mare River Liffey, a daughter of another of the Fleming family's horses, three race winner Isle Of Inishfree

Harnesslink Media

