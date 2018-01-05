Win machine Barn Girl does it again

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 4, 2018 -- A "win machine" in 2017 with 15 victories, Barn Girl launched the new year in her customary fashion with a harness racing front-end score in Thursday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Barn Girl zipped to the front from post 7 for Aaron Merriman and easily turned back the first-over bid of Dreamsteeler. The 6-year-old daughter of Cash Hall -Turquoise Sweetie held off the late challenge of the third-over Classical Annie to defeat her by a neck in 1:56.4 over a "good" surface. Lady Ping finished third.

Bill Bercury trains Barn Girl, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $579,868, for Renee Bercury.

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and Merriman each collected a triple on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday when the program features a $15,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4.

