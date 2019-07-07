Day At The Track

1.2SEK million Gr. I Sprintermastaren

07:22 AM 07 Jul 2019 NZST
Tae Kwan Deo
Tae Kwan Deo
Halmstadtravet Photo

July 4, 2019 - Tae Kwan Deo (4m Muscle Hill-Brigham Dream-Kaisy Dream) took this week’s harness racing Sprintermastaren Final (referred to as the Sweden Hambletonian), a Gr. I event raced over 1609 meters autostart for a prize to the winner of 1.2SEK million.

Adrian Kolgjini teamed the winner from post nine in the final, that was off at 5.6/1 and is owned by Lutfi Kolgjini and Whap Capital.

He was timed in 1.10.9kr in defeating 9.7/1 Pinto Bob (4g Maharajah-Harkerods Wilma-Dreamaster) reined by his trainer Robert Bergh and 3.5/1 Evaluate (4m Andover Hall-Blathin-Classic Photo) that had Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Stefan Melander.

The eliminations (each raced over 1609 meters autostart for 150,000SEK to the winners), and there were three, first saw Pinto Bob win for Robert Bergh off at 20.8/1 and timed in 1.11.3kr.

He bested 28.7/1 Tae Kwan Deo and pilot Adrian Kolgjini and third finishing 11.5/1 Alone (4m Maharajah-Quarantine-Varenne) handled by Pasi Aikio.

The second elim went to 1.12kr timed, and 41.2/1 odds Frenchnorwegian ID (4m Saxo de Vandel-Private Melody-Hermes de Pericard) with trainer Robert Bergh up. 16.1/1 Night Rhythm (4m Muscle Hill-Tail of Night-Andover Hall) took second for Orjan Kihlstrom with 1.6/1 favorite Evaluate home third for Bjorn Goop.

Elimination three went to 12.6/1 Adde S.H. (4g Nu Pagadi-Fast Allegro-Fast Photo) timed in 1.11.6kr.

Trainer Peter Untersteiner was the pilot and this pair defeated 29.9/1 Jula Dounton (4m Kadabra-Abbey Craig-Muscles Yankee) handled by Carl Johan Jepson and 3.3/1 Thrust Control (4m Cantab Hall-Ideal Harbor-SJs Caviar) with Bjorn Goop at the lines for trainer Melander.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

