100+ Horses set for slaughter

Cream Ridge, NJ - 2/05/2020 - It’s a matter of a few days before more than 100 horses, now in Shippensburg, Pa., meet their horrific end at a Canadian slaughterhouse. Some appear to be in foal; others are tossed away broodmares; a few are in great shape; others in dire need of a meal and veterinary attention; a few are elderly and have served racing then worked hard in rural areas until they were worn out and have given up. In this group, 27 Standardbreds have been identified. The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, (SRF) is speaking for these horses, asking for help for them.

Homes are needed for these horses. People who wish to help a horse directly from the pen can contact them directly at 717-360-8557, and can Paypal the funds to them directly for the kill pen fee CROTZ92@gmail.com , or can call SRF for guidance. SRF is overloaded right now with 401 trotters and pacers. Several remaining ones from the Christmas holiday rescue group of 53 are still in quarantine recovering from a respiratory issue. SRF has no space available at any of the boarding facilities they use (SRF does not own a farm),this is why homing them right from the pen is so urgent. SRF can look for other facilities, but will need funds to manage any horse it may take in. Funds needed are for paying the kill pen, shipping to quarantine, quarantine, Veterinary care, rehabilitation and rest, and time to find homes.

A top Standardbred breeding farm, located outside of the state of Pennsylvania, is pledging $10,000 to help. With the total of $75,000 needed, should no homes step up directly, SRF will locate other facilities to board and provide the care and homing needed. SRF is asking everyone to help whether it is $5 or $5,000 every dollar will make a difference.

Nothing short of a complete overhaul of racing, and maybe an act of Congress is going to stop this process in racing where the end of the lives of these horses is slaughter. These animals cannot wait for that possibility and are depending on you and everyone to offer help during this emergency, you are all they have. The deadline for these desperate horses is Monday evening, when the truck leaves for Canada.

SRF is Different:

* Is the largest Standardbred adoption program in the U.S.

* Helps Standardbreds exclusively, young, aged, injured, neglected, or abused.

* Is feeding and caring for more than 400 trotters and pacers.

* Is providing lifetime homes for more than 200 retirees and provides

lifetime follow-up for every adopted horse, never to be at risk again.

