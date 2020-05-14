100,000€ Gr. I Prix Saint-Leger des Trotteurs

May 13, 2020 - The Prix Calvados (monte, purse 35,000€, 2450 meters voltstart, 16 European eligibles) began the excellent monte harness racing action this day at Caen with two groupe level tests on the stage.

The 1.13.0kr timed winner of the monte kickoff was 6.9/1 Diamant de Treabat (7g Kuadro Wild -Sud Africa) handled by Clement Frecelle.

The 1.9/1 favorite Emir de Rebomard (6g Kepler -Ufania de Guez), with Julien Raffestin up took second, and 9/1 odds Chalimar de Guez (8g Nahar de Beval -Phoebe de Guez) was third with J-Y Ricard aboard for trainer J.M. Bazire.

Diamant de Treabat

The Gr. I Prix Saint-Leger des Trotteurs (monte, purse 100,000€, 2450 meters voltstart, 14 starters) was quite a contest with the top three at the finish together, all clocked in 1.15.6kr.

The winner was 37/1 Hopla des Louanges (3f Gazouillis -Jolie Lily) with Adrien Lamy in the irons for trainer Franck Leblanc.

This was her second 2020 victory in six starts (the year and career).

9/1 Happiness Ellis (3f Opus Viervil -Belle de Cahot) was next for Mathieu Mottier, with 91/1 Hera Landia (3f Ludo de Castelle -Tina des Loups) third handled by P. Ph. Ploquin.

Hispanen and Hytte du Terrior completed the top five.

Six of the 14 starters were fillies.

The Prix Henri Balliere (Groupe II monte, purse 85,000€, 2450 meters voltstart, 14 starters) wrapped up the groupe level monte action this day, with victory to 1.14.3kr timed and 6/1 odds Guide Moi Forgan (4m Neutron du Cebe -Trajane) with jockey Christopher Corbineau in the irons.

This was her second 2020 victory in four starts and fourth lifetime win in 13 outings.

The 12/1 Gainsborough (4m Bird Parker -Redemption Song) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Romain Derieux.

Third went to 9/1 Gemme de Busset (4f Brillantissime -Overlinotte d’Ylea) with David Thomain at the lines for trainer Philippe Allaire.

Grace de Fael and Gatsby Perrine followed the top three.

Guide Moi Forgan

Thomas H. Hicks