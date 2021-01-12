Day At The Track

100,000€ Gr. II Monte to Gladys des Plaines

06:21 AM 12 Jan 2021 NZDT
Gladys des Plaines, harness racing
Gladys des Plaines in a previous victory
Paris Turf Photo

January 8, 2021 - Gladys des Plaines (4f Opus Viervil-Thetis de Vaujours), off at 4/10 odds, crushed her competition at Vincennes, to win the harness racing Gr. II monte Prix Emile Roiteau (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) to earn a Prix de Cornulier ticket.

Mathieu Mottier was the jockey for trainer Gilles Curens and owner Augustin Rada.

Gladys won her fourth straight monte contests and this was her eighth career won now for 434,220€ earned.

8/1 All Wise As (5f Varenne-Temple Blue Chip) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer H.E. Bondo and owner Peter Wilhelmsen.

74/1 Girly Beco (4f Tiego d’Etang-Verveine Gede) was third for Guillaume Martin and trainer Michel Bevier.

3.5/1 Good Luck Quick and 35/1 Gef de Play completed the top five.

Gladys des Plaines

 

Thomas H. Hicks

Make this country default

