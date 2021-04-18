Day At The Track

100,000€ Gr. II stake to Inoui Danica

01:14 AM 19 Apr 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Eric Raffin, harness racing
Eric Raffin rode Inoui Danica

This past Friday Vincennes feature was the Gr. II monte Etrier Summer Series for three year olds (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters).

The 7.4/1 odds Inoui Danica (3m Boccador de Simm - Sellina Blue) scored in 1.11.3kr for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

This was his third win for 134,600€ earned. 1.7/1 favorite Ideale du Chene (3f Bird Parker - Royale du Chene) landed second with Paul Philippe Ploquin up for trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj, Third was 25/1 Isidur Paulois (3m Scipion du Goutier) for jockey J.Y. Ricart.

Inoui Danica

For complete race results, click here.

PMU files/photo

by Thomas H Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

USTA joins Federal lawsuit
18-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
OSRC seeks Presiding Judge
18-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Noble wins six including both features
18-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Three straight for Ana Afreet N
18-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Whittemore hot at Vernon Downs opener
18-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Meadowlands hosts top horses for qualifiers
18-Apr-2021 11:04 AM NZST
Captaintreacherous's full brother scores again
18-Apr-2021 09:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News