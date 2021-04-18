100,000€ Gr. II stake to Inoui Danica

This past Friday Vincennes feature was the Gr. II monte Etrier Summer Series for three year olds (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters).

The 7.4/1 odds Inoui Danica (3m Boccador de Simm - Sellina Blue) scored in 1.11.3kr for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

This was his third win for 134,600€ earned. 1.7/1 favorite Ideale du Chene (3f Bird Parker - Royale du Chene) landed second with Paul Philippe Ploquin up for trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj, Third was 25/1 Isidur Paulois (3m Scipion du Goutier ) for jockey J.Y. Ricart.

Inoui Danica

For complete race results, click here.

PMU files/photo