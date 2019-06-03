Day At The Track

100,000€ Monte Prix Lavater at Vincennes

01:14 PM 03 Jun 2019 NZST
Feeling Cash, harness racing
Feeling Cash gets up in the final stride to score for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner
Le Trot Photo

May 31, 2019 - The Friday evening harness racing featured Gr. II Monte Prix Lavater (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters four year olds) saw 1.3/1 favorite Feeling Cash (4m Ready Cash-Royale Star) get up in the final stride to score timed in 1.13.5kr for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 

He won for the seventh time in 26 career starts now for 582,450€ in life earnings.

49/1 Filoute de Bassard (4f Tiego d’Etang) was a game second for Francois Lagadeuc, in the irons for trainer Herve Soinneau and breeder/owner Jean Francois Bassard.

Third was 2.8/1 Ferreteria (4f Goetmals Wood-Avenue Victoria) with Matthieu Abrivard aboard for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

On the undercard was the Quinte+ Prix Pythia (purse 64,000€, 2850 meters, 17 European starters) that saw 3.3/1 Jerry Mon (6m Ready Cash-Graziella) score his third straight for driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer Luc Roelens and owner JPB Building BVBA.

Jerry Mom won for only the fourth time in a 26 race career in FR and now has life earnings of 277,696€.

Jerry Mom

24/1 Cicero Noa (g Mandarin Blue) took second for breeder/owner/trainer Jan Vanhoucke and driver Christophe Martens.

Third home was 6.4/1 Gareth Boko (6m Make It Happen) with trainer Conrad Lugauer aboard for owner Boko Stables.

The top five was completed by 22/1 Super Nice (6m Orlando Vici) for Bjorn Goop and 2.4/1 Diable de Vauvert hanlded by Yoann Lebourgeois.

Race time was 1.12.1kr off rated fractions and the exact order Q+ payoff was 37,069.80€ for the 11 winning ticketholders.

The Q+ pool was 3,451,048€ and the total of all wagering pool on this race exceeded 7,200,000€.

 

Jerry Mom

Following last week’s Elitloppet the UET Masters point leaders are as follows:

Propulsion, 3550

Readly Express, 2900

Aubrion du Gers, 2600

Uza Josselyn, 1850

Dijon, 1700

Belina Josselyn, 1700

Thomas H. Hicks

 

