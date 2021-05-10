100,000€ Prix Kerjacques to Davidson du Pont

Davidson du Pont (center of the track) winning the Prix Kerjacques at Vincennes

Davidson du Pont (8m Pacha du Pont - Laguna du Pont) rallied late in the lane to capture today’s Gr. II Prix Kerjacques (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) clocked in 1.11.9kr at Paris-Vincennes for reinsman Nicolas Bazire, breeder/owner Albert Rayon and trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

Off at 8.3/1 odds, Davidson recorded his 15th victory now for 1,654,010€ earned. 23/1 Detroit Castelets (8m Neoh Jiel ) was second and 44/1 Carat Williams (9m Prodigious ) took third ahead of Chica de Joudes and 2/10 favorite Dorgos de Guez.

Davidson du Pont

On the undercard 13/1 Gout Baroque (5m Offshore Dream - Joie Baroque) took the Gr. II Sulky Summer Series Third Qualifier for five year olds (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters) clocked in 1.12.7kr after a powerful closing burst.

Eric Raffin teamed this Thierry Raffegeau trainee to his ninth career win now for 234,700€ earned. The 1.9/1 favorite Green Grass (5f Bold Eagle - Tootsie Smiling) held second for Mathieu Mottier and 4.1/1 Genay de Banville (5m Jasmin de Flore ) took third for Jean Michel Bazire. Giant Chief and Grand Art completed the top five. Gout Baroque

Heliade du Goutier (4f Prodigious - Voltige du Goutier) captured the Gr. III Prix du Vaueluse (purse 70,000€, 2850 meters, European four year olds) timed in 1.13.7kr. Heliade won for the third time in her career for 163,050€ earned. Gabriele Gelormini teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Ecurie Saint Martin. This 8/10 favorite bested 2.1/1 Haziella d’Amour (4f Un Amour d’Haufor ) with Alexandre Abrivard up. Third was 12/1 Beautiful Colibri (4f Ready Cash )-Gilly LB) for Francois Lagadeuc.

Heliade du Goutier

The Gr. III Prix de L’Aube (purse 70,000€, 2850 meters, European four year olds) went to 17/1 Hades de Vandel (4m Ganymede - Silene de Vandel) for Robin Bakker timed in 1.14.7kr. Paul Hagoort trains this one for Stable Why Not as Hades won his fourth, now for 134,550€ earned. 2.1/1 odds Harvest de Buliere (4m Charly du Noyer ) was second and 4.4/1 Bolero Gar (4m Varenne ) took third for Leo Abrivard.

Hades de Vandel

The Gr. II monte Prix Jean Gauvreau (monte qualifier one for five year old monte performers, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters) went to 7/10 favorite Gef de Play (5m Gazouillis - Paradise Island) with Yoann Lebourgeois the jockey for Franck Leblanc. Race time was 1.10.9kr as Gef won his fifth, now for 235,770€ in life earnings.

The 14/1 Granvillaise Blue (5f Jag de Bellouet ) took second for Camille Levesque and 15/1 Gloria du Gers (5f Ready Cash) was next for J.Y. Ricard in the irons.

Gef de Play

Last on this power packed card was the Prix du Rouergue (purse 67,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European 7-10 year olds) and 2.1/1 Calle Crown (7m Great Challenger - Hillary Crown) scored in 1.11.4kr for David Thomain, trainer Tomas Malmqvist and Easy KB. Calle won for the fifth time in France and now posts earnings of 430,014 for his career.

The 5.8/1 Equinoxe Jiel (7m Rancho Gede) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and 5/2 Decoloration (8f Prince d’Espace ) was third for Tony Le Beller. Dexter Chatho and Wild Love completed the first five.

Calle Crown

This was a superb racing day at Vincennes. Many more ahead this summer.

LeTrot, PMU files/photos