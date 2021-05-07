Day At The Track

100,000€ Summer Monte to Hegate Love

12:52 AM 08 May 2021 NZST
Alexandre Abrivard, harness racing
Jockey Alexandre Abrivard
LeTrot Photo

Hegate Love (4f Bilibili - Regate du Popey) took the Summer Races Monte 1st Qualifier for four year olds (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, monte), clocked in 1.12.5kr at Paris-Vincennes.

Alexandre Abrivard was the jockey for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard as the winner scored for the fifth time for 129,550€in life earnings. She was off at 6/1 odds and defeated 25/1 Hyette du Terroir (4f Boccador de Simm) with Leo Abrivard in the irons for L.C. Abrivard. 36/1 Hollywood Night (4f Boccador de Simm) took third for P.Y. Verva.

Hegate Love

The same day at Chartres saw three year olds on stage. In the Prix Roger Pateny/Open des Regions Haute Normandie-Ile de France (purse 17,000€, 2800 meters) the 2.1/1 In Love With Chenu (3f Briac Dark) scored in 1.20.3kr for Pierre Pellerot and breeder/owner/trainer Franck Pellerot. Second was 3/1 Isolente Revisite (3f Ready Cash - Mara Bourbon) for Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer J,A. Hernandez-Navarro.

In Love With Chenu

In the Prix Ambulance Phenix/Open des Regions Haute Normandie Ile de France (three year olds, purse 17,000€, 2800 meters) Infiel (3m Goetmals Wood - Avenue Victoria) scored in 1.19kr for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Hernandez-Navarro.

Off at 10/1 Infield now has two career wins in as many starts for 13,500€ earned. The 9/10 favorite Isocrate d’Ela (3m Bird Parker) was second for Romain Derieux and 3.7/1 Invincible Bourbon (3m Love You - Ceta Extra Bourbon - Ready Cash-Etta Extra) rallied for third for Eric Raffin.

Infiel

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 
