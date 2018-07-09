Foiled Again gets his 100th career win

It was a big crowd of well-wishers in the winner's circle to greet Foiled Again

The Iron Horse, Foiled Again, has cemented his legacy in the sport of harness racing, picking up his 100th win in a mid-level conditioned event on Sunday (July 8th) afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.

Starting from post 1, Driver Yannick Gingras sent the 14-year-old gelding right to the front, and was able to fend off challengers in the stretch to win by a length and a half in the end in 1:53, last quarter mile in :27.3. He paid $4.40 to win.

Foiled Again has won over $7.5 million dollars in his career, making him the richest harness race horse of all time. He is the 18th horse to reach the 100 win plateau. He is owned by Jjk Stables, Burke Racing, and the partnership of Weaver Bruscemi, and is trained by Ron Burke.