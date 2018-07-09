Day At The Track

Foiled Again gets his 100th career win

09:38 AM 09 Jul 2018 NZST
Foiled Again, harness racing
Foiled Again scores his 100th career win at Harrah's with Yannick Gingras driving
World Wide Racing Photo
It was a big crowd of well-wishers in the winner's circle to greet Foiled Again
World Wide Racing Photo
The Iron Horse, Foiled Again, has cemented his legacy in the sport of harness racing, picking up his 100th win in a mid-level conditioned event on Sunday (July 8th) afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.
 
Starting from post 1, Driver Yannick Gingras sent the 14-year-old gelding right to the front, and was able to fend off challengers in the stretch to win by a length and a half in the end in 1:53, last quarter mile in :27.3. He paid $4.40 to win. 
 
Foiled Again has won over $7.5 million dollars in his career, making him the richest harness race horse of all time. He is the 18th horse to reach the 100 win plateau. He is owned by Jjk Stables, Burke Racing, and the partnership of Weaver Bruscemi, and is trained by Ron Burke.

Back in 2006, Foiled Again won his first career race at Freehold Raceway in a NW2 going for $3,400. His driver was Jim Marshall III, and his trainer was Hermann Heirmann.

In 2008, he was purchased for $62,500 by JJK Stables, Weaver Bruscemi, and Burke Racing Stables. His first start for the new connections was a 5th place finish at Harrah's Chester in a NW22,500 in the last 6 starts.

In 2009, he tallied 15 wins out of 26 starts With $701,000 in earnings. His stakes wins included the Levy, Battle of Lake Erie, the Beckwith, and the Kane Invitational.

He finished the following years campaign with 10 wins in 24 starts and over Made over $920,000. Notable wins included The Levy (back-to-back), and the Bobby Quillen at Harrington. He surpassed $1 million in seasonal earnings for the first time in 2011. Wins included The Graduate, the Molson Pace, Battle of Lake Erie (2), The Quillen (back to back), The Indiana Pacing Derby, and The American National.

He completed back-to-back $1 million seasons in 2012, with wins in The Molson Pace (back- to-back), The Canadian Pacing Derby, and the Indiana Pacing Derby (back-to- back). FA became the richest pacer ever after winning the Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk.

Foiled Again posted his 3rd straight million dollar season in 2013, with victories in the Ben Franklin at Pocono, the Kane Invitational (2), his first Breeders' Crown, and the TVG Final. The gelding won the first 4 legs of the Levy in 2014, before settling for 3rd in the final. He also won the Quillen for the third time in his career.

He made over $863,000, but It was the first time in 3 years he missed $1 million for the season. In 2015, Foiled Again won the Battle of Lake Erie for the third time, as well as the Hoosier Pacing Derby. It was the first time since 2009 that he didn't make the Levy Final.

by Michael Bozich, for Harrah's Philadelphia

 

 

 
09-Jul-2018 09:07 AM NZST
